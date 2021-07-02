It was only three days, and nobody but those closest to them realize the work it took to get there.

For more than a year, the Father Duenas Friars golf athletes have been hitting the greens 5 days a week when the pandemic allowed it. When COVID-19 got in the way, they found other ways to work on their game, intent on performing better than they did in 2020.

And, the work paid off as the Friars finished 11th overall among the nation’s state champions at the 2021 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. They finished one stroke off from the Top 10.

Forty-six teams – all state champions – competed in the event, with FD placing in the upper quadrant of the team leaderboard.

“Our goal was top 15, and we accomplished our goal,” Mark Nanpei, the team manager for FD and president of the Guam Junior Golf League, said of his team’s performance.

Mark Nanpei said he has spent several years with these athletes and he was proud of seeing their work come to fruition.

These tournaments are an opportunity, he said, to add experience to their individual resumes.

“Every time we get a chance play in such a big event, we learn and grow. We help our own and hope to do better next year,” he said.

Sablan finishes 6th overall

While the whole team performed exceptionally well on the final day of competition, Ivan Sablan posted the best finish individually, tying for sixth overall among 330 golfers. A Top 10 finish is considered phenomenal. The tournament is invitation-only to the champs from each state.

Riding his long game and finishing 2 over par the first two rounds, Sablan made a few more putts this time around. The Cypress College-bound athlete finished nearly par for the course, capping the round with three birdies and two bogeys to end the day 1 under par for a 71.

But, like any athlete, Sablan was a little more critical of himself.

“There are still many holes to fill before I’m able to play the kind of game I know I’m capable of playing,” he said.

Sablan said he was happy he made the top 10, but qualified his statement with his original goal.

“My original goal for this tournament was to win it individually,” he said. “After the second-day scores were published, I was only four strokes behind the leader and I actually thought I had a chance. I also wanted to win with my team.”

His team also posted great games in the final round. Fellow Friar grad Eduardo Terlaje had a great final round, posting a 75 (3 over) with two birdies and three bogeys to help lift the team overall. Friar grad Anton Lacson closed out the tournament with two birdies for a final score of 79, while incoming seniors Markus Nanpei and Jacob Fegurgur capped their tour with an 82 and 89, respectively.

The work it takes requires commitment, discipline

For coach Mark Nanpei, the father of golfer Markus Nanpei, the goal always has been to perform well. Another essential component was creating a team atmosphere because golf is more of an individual sport.

All five athletes will be heading out to different tournaments this summer, but the elder Nanpei said it was crucial to acknowledge the effort, work and discipline it took to see it through, especially amid the hurdles set by COVID-19.

Guam National Golf Federation President Richard Sablan echoed Mark Nanpei’s sentiments, adding, “The goal going into this tournament was to finish 15th place. I think we exceeded that and more. Mark Nanpei set the bar and the boys accepted the challenge. I’m proud of all these kids.”

Richard Sablan, who also is Ivan's father, said his son’s finish demonstrates just how much the island’s junior golfers are capable of, given the right tools.

“We have the capability to compete against the best of the best,” he said. “We have a long way to go but these boys have demonstrated that they can get it done.”

As the federation president, Richard Sablan said he was proud of all the athletes who represented the Friars and the island. Their output is a testament to the work and commitment they put in prior to the tournament.

As a dad, he said, he admires his son’s perseverance, adding, “He worked hard to get here and his performance is a result of dedication and drive. My wife and I are both very proud of Ivan.”

Echoing Mark Nanpei’s thoughts on the isolation of golf as a sport, he said, “Golf is sometimes a solitary sport and Ivan spent many a lonely night alone on the driving range or on the putting green at Andersen Air Force Base working on his game.”

When asked what kind of advice he gave his son prior to the third round, Richard Sablan said he took a more hands-off approach.

“I didn’t want to put any more pressure on Ivan than I knew he was already putting on himself, so I just told him just to play golf and enjoy the course and the experience,” he said.

Editor's Note: All three Friar graduates – Anton Lacson, Ivan Sablan and Eduardo Terlaje – will be playing collegiate golf. Don't worry, golf fans, we promise to get that to you in a later story.