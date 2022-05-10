With less than two seconds remaining in Saturday’s Guam Rugby Football Union/Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys rugby match, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks trailed the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 3-0.

As the Sharks drove toward the Bulldogs’ goal, there was enough time for one final drive. On the previous play, Sanchez’s Trevor Aguon dived past the Bulldog’s goal line, but an offsides penalty negated the score and the ball was brought out to the 10-meter line. With the goal in sight and no room for error, the Sharks Jonathan Sablan broke through the Bulldogs’ defense and dove through the goalposts for the game winning try. After a very physical contest, the Sharks won 7-3.

“I feel great,” Sablan said. “It just came down to which team wanted it more.”

He said that the only though going through his mind was: “I have to get it in.”

“There was a lot of hitting. Those guys put good pressure on,” said Sablan, describing the physical play.

Earlier, in the first half, with time winding down, Bulldogs all-star Jayven Mendiola had a chance to secure a 3-0 lead but his penalty kick sailed just wide.

Mendiola, in the second half, made a penalty kick for the 3-0 lead.

In the game’s final minutes, Mendiola was sidelined with an injury and was forced to watch the game-ending try.

The Bulldogs wasn’t the only team to have felt the affects from injury. Ron Ruiz, the Sharks head coach, explained that injuries had depleted about a third of his roster. With many of his better players sidelined, Ruiz was forced to play several freshmen.

“I had to start five freshmen today,” Ruiz said. “They came through. They played a hard game.”