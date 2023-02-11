The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys tennis team cruised to a 24-14 victory over the St. John’s School Knights Thursday afternoon at the public tennis courts in Tamuning.

For the Eagles, No. 2 singles player Aidan Schembari defeated Aki Matsuno 8-1. At the No. 1 doubles spot, Harvest’s Kenny Farrell and Jacob Ji beat Allan Zeng and Brandon Su 8-3. In the second doubles rubber, a No. 2 matchup between the Eagles’ Yung-Jic Kuo and Malo Cruz, Harvest outlasted Arinjay Basu and Luke Jang 8-2.

In the No. 1 singles match, St. John’s Aarman Sachdev shut out Anthony Gregoire 8-love.

Thursday’s match marked the end of Round 1, and through three straight matches, Sachdev is undefeated.

As the match got underway, Gregoire stayed close with Sachdev, forcing four sudden death games, but was unable to capitalize on his service holds and break points.

Sachdev began overpowering Gregoire as the match wore on, his big forehands and booming serves leading to quick points. Gregoire appeared frustrated, and not just by his own play and Sachdev’s power. About 50 feet away, supporters of the Guam Racing Federation were conducting a wave at the ITC Intersection. Several times throughout the match, as both players tried to keep their focus, a loud, roaring car with modified exhaust smoked its tires and screeched past the 50-plus supporters, frustrating the athletes and fans alike.

As the decibels increased, so did Gregoire’s double faults. On more than one occasion, the usually unflappable Eagle sent a second serve 20 feet past the service line. Throughout the 30-minute match, Gregoire tried to focus on his opponent, but often turned his head in disgust to see what was going on.

What was going on was a bunch of racing enthusiasts taking part in a demonstration, desperately trying to convince the Chamorro Land Trust Commission to rescind an eviction letter and let them continue racing in Yigo.

“There's a lot of noise,” Gregoire said. “But, um, of course, you can’t use that as an excuse. It's all part of the game,” he added, trying to convince himself and this reporter that everything was normal.

“It was frustrating to play with, but I can't complain about it. It is what it is,” said Gregoire, just as a motorcycle rider popped a wheel and drove down Marine Corps Drive. “I think I’ve got to focus on my mental game and focus on my focus.”

While the noise was frustrating to all within earshot, the Knight’s nerves were steely.

“I love tennis. I’ve worked hard, practiced every day, and want to get better,” Sachdev said.

With Round 2 starting next week, Sachdev knows the competition is only going to get better. Last year, in the finals, he lost a competitive match to Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Dakota Gibson. This season, he wants to win the championship.

“This doesn't really mean much if I don't follow through at the end,” Sachdev said. "So, I‘ve just got to keep going.”

With am impending trip to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam finals less than a month away, Sachdev’s game keeps getting better and his focus unwavering. Even with all the distractions, the junior remained steadfast, but even that took great resolve.

“It’s so loud! It kills me! It's so annoying!” Sachdev said. “I knew I had to hit a kick serve into the backhand, so just thought about how to hit that and less about the noise.”