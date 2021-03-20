Even though St. John’s School Knights No. 1 singles player Aarman Sachdev and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars Arjan Sachdej are second cousins, both 15-year-old freshmen, knowing each other’s game inside and out, yesterday’s finale was full of surprises.

“We used to play doubles a lot when we were kids,” Sachdev said. “He’s always been that little guy next to me. … We practice a lot together too.”

In past meetings, Sachdev would usually dominate Sachdej, but on Thursday, at the Tamuning Tennis Courts, the consistent Friar saved his best for last. Although Sachdev would go on to defeat his cousin 8-4, the match was no walkover, the Knight praising his cousin for rising to the occasion.

“He put a lot of first serves in. He was serving super good,” Sachdev said. “I think he’s improving on it, working on it.”

“It feels good,” said Sachdev, describing his feeling after winning the championship and finishing the season 3-0. “It’s my first time playing high school season. I did all right.”

After holding and then breaking serve for a 2-0 lead, it appeared Sachdev was going to cruise to an easy win. But in the third game, nerves seemed to grab hold of the Knight, affecting his service game after back-to-back double faults.

Sensing a glimmer of hope, Sachdej consolidated the break for 2-all.

“I think he put three first serves in,” Sachdev said. "And, I don’t know, I got shaky. I got nervous. I missed a lot, but I brought it back.”

Throughout the match, Sachdej played defensively, waiting for his opponent to make the mistakes. And when opportunity presented itself, he followed approach shots to the net, pressured his hard-hitting baseline opponent and forced Sachdev to come up with big passing shots.

While nerves factored into Sachdev's play, at times usable to thread the needle with the big passing shot or finding the middle of the net, he handled the big points when they mattered most.

At 6-4 and serving, Sachdev ripped a forehand winner up the line. Two points later, Sachdej smacked a forehand at the tape, which dribbled over the net and bounced several times in the service box. Instead of letting the excuse-me winner affect him, Sachdev remained focused and, on game point, blasted a service winner.

“I knew that I still had two points to win it, so I just focused up on the next one,” Sachdev said.

One game away from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam regular-season title, four points separated the Knight from victory.

After forcing an error on Sachdej, Sachdev punished a return of serve for 0-30. Losing the next point might have been devastating for the Friar, but a strong serve made it 15-30. On the next point, Sachdej tried jamming Sachdev with a serve into the body, but his opponent read the serve, stepped to the left and crushed a cross-court winner. Two points from the title, nerves began to creep in. After an ill-advised drop shot attempt from the baseline rolled to the bottom of the net, the kind of shot that had SJS head coach Jay Cruz scratching his head in wonderment, Sachdev’s next return missed on an error.

With two championship points erased, the pair faced sudden death point. If Sachdev won it, it was game over. If the point favored Sachdej, he still had a chance.

A forehand error from the Friar ended the match.

With the regular season in the record books, the weeklong IIAAG Islandwide Tennis Tournament begins on Monday. While Sachdev will enter as the top seed, he knows he has to remain strong.

“I have to stay focused,” he said. “I tend to get nervous a lot, and there are a lot of big players playing. … I have to be ready for everything.”

Down to the wire

With the No. 1 singles match belonging to the Knights, the team victory was a long way from being decided.

At No. 1 doubles, FD’s Ted Cho and Nathan San Agustin defeated SJS’s William Su and Justin Joseph 8-5.

After the two No. 1 matches, St. John’s led by the narrowest of margins, 13-12.

During the No. 2 singles match, St. John’s Jacob Jackson defeated Jacob San Agustin 8-3.

Heading into the No. 2 doubles match, the final match of the day, the Knights led 21-15.

To clinch the victory, the Knights needed at least three games from their No. 2-seeded doubles team, Brian Chan and Brandon Su. The two had fought hard against FD’s Christian Labotan and Nathan Toves, but lost the match 8-2.

“My serves aren’t really that good, so I was just hoping it was going in,” Toves said. “And, it went in.”

"Just believe in yourself. If you believe it, then you can do it,” he added.

With head-to-head competition leveled at 23-23, the championship was decided by both teams’ match records against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and the Guam High School Panthers. Because the Knights had defeated the Eagles and Panthers by greater margins than FD, they were awarded the championship.