When St. John’s School Knights Aarman Sachdev and Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Anthony Gregoire played each other last month in a Boys No. 1 Singles match in Tamuning, Gregoire beat Sachdev 8-6. At times, the Knight appeared brilliant, but an unflappable Eagle handled the big points as the nerve-stricken Knight succumbed to the pressure.

In their second meeting, an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam regular season clash Thursday at the Ninete Tennis Center Hagåtña, a calm, maturing Sachdev defeated Gregoire 8-5.

Sachdev, remembering how tense he had played in the first meeting, relaxed and played his game.

“I realized the first time we played that, the more I thought about it, the more tense I played,” he said. “I just didn't want to feel that way. I just cleared my head.”

With only a few tennis players on Guam who play at the level of Sachdev and Gregoire, the two have practiced and played dozens of times. While neither player is surprised with the other's game, Sachdev is taken aback by Gregoire's meteoric improvement. Three years ago, when Gregoire and his family relocated to Guam from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the skinny kid from Saipan showed raw potential. Now, after dedicating the entire pandemic and more to honing his game, Gregoire has become one of Guam's elite tennis players.

“I just want to congratulate Anthony, he's done a lot in such a short amount of time,” Sachdev said. "I've never seen a boy like him with so much determination to get better to win. He came out here strong, I had to come back stronger.”

With huge, pounding groundstrokes and first serves clocking into triple digits, Sachdev ran Gregoire from side to side, keeping the 15-year-old sophomore pinned behind the baseline. Very quickly, Sachdev surged to a two-break lead.

As the match progressed, Gregoire started finding his rhythm. With unforced errors dwindling and his groundstrokes becoming more steady, the Eagle fought hard, eliminating one break of serve and pulling within 4-2.

As Gregoire chipped away at the lead, Sachdev remained in command. Sachdev, in the next return game, broke right back. As Gregoire scrambled to get back in the match, even luck favored Sachdev. On game point, as Gregoire fired off a serve, Sachdev returned with a loud, audible snap resonating throughout the tennis center. Although Sachdev had broken a string, a blistering return rifled deep into the court. Gregoire, realizing Sachdev was playing at a disadvantage, charged the net. Sachdev, unable to control the ball with topspin, proved that fortune favors the bold. As Gregoire approached, Sachdev blasted a winner up the line.

As Sachdev pulled within a game of closing out the match, he prepared to return serve. After three long, baseline rallies, the Knight pulled within two points of the match. Gregoire, changing his tactics, hit a drop shot that sat up a bit too high, which Sachdev crushed down the line with a forehand winner. On match point, Sachdev approached the net and hit a forehand, crosscourt volley winner.

As the IIAAG Islandwide tournament approaches, the coveted MVP nomination not yet determined, Sachdev is motivated to keep getting better. In past matches, such as the first time he and Gregoire met, and a recent 8-6 loss to Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Dakota Gibson, Sachdev has struggled closing out matches. In both of those battles, he led early, but lost. Sachdev, in this most recent clash, showed maturity and improvement.

“In general, I have a hard time closing,” Sachdev said. “Like the last three matches, I was up. When I played him (Gregoire), I was up a lot. When I played Dakota on Monday, I was up a lot. I just had trouble closing. So, I have to tell myself: ‘Just get the point!' And, 'come on!’”

In team competition, keeping suit with Sachdev's performance, the Knights defeated the Eagles 32-17. At No. 2 Singles, the Knights' Jacob Jackson defeated David Chae 8-5. In the top doubles match, St. John's Justin Joseph and Daniel Chong defeated Kenny Farrell and Jacob Ji 8-2. At No. 2 Doubles, completing the sweep, the Knights' Brian Chan and and William Su beat Keisi Clark and Devin Paulin 8-5.