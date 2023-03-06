A few days ahead of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam islandwide tennis tournament, St. John’s School Knights’ Aarman Sachdev and Sydney Packbier both received league MVP honors.

Both Sachdev, the boys MVP, and Packbier, the girls top star, finished the regular season undefeated and they enter the islandwide tournament as No. 1-seeded singles players.

For Sachdev, the MVP award is the culmination of years of hard work. In the last two years, he is the only player to beat Father Duenas Memorial School's Dakota Gibson, the reigning MVP.

“The MVP award means a lot to me because it means that I did the most I could to help my team do as good as possible, as well as personally it shows my hard work in training and getting better from last year, where I didn’t achieve all I wanted,” Sachdev said.

For Packbier, who recently returned from a successful showing in the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors tennis tournament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the MVP award mirrors the effort she puts into the sport.

“I put in the work, trust myself, and have fun, and getting awarded MVP is flattering, but also reassuring that I’m doing my best this season,” she said.

Sachdev and Packbier weren’t the only two to be recognized by the IIAAG, as several other standout student-athletes received All-Island recognition.

In boys singles, FD's Gibson and Jonny Jackson joined Sachdev as the three nominated players. On the girls side of the net, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Leila Mercado and St. John’s School's Amelie Perez-Terlaje also received the high honor.

For outstanding play in doubles competition, FD duo Andy Cajigan and Dylan Mayfield, and a pair of St. John’s School doubles teams, Brandon Su and Allan Zeng, and Arinjay Basu and Luke Jang, gained the coveted recognition. For the ladies, Harvest’s Kaylie Cho and Samantha Quirante, and the Knights’ Aubrey Cruz and Joyce Lin, and Elizabeth Higley and Vivian Wen, were also among the selections.

Rounding out top-in-class, Harvest’s Anthony Gregoire, Aiden Schembari and RandiAnn Atento received honorable mentions.