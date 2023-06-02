After the first weeklong tournament of a two-week series of events was canceled due to Typhoon Mawar devastating the island, and opening day of the second week was rained out, nearly all of the 2023 Lacoste Guam World Junior Tennis Tour #2 ITF J60 Dededo matches were completed Wednesday.

The tournament, which drew athletes from Asia, Guam, Europe, Oceania and the United States, is being held at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon.

With 48 matches scheduled, all of the boys and girls singles matches were completed and most of the doubles matches. Despite the nearly full calendar of matches, all of Guam’s singles players were eliminated. In all but one of the eight singles matches, Guam lost in straight sets. In seven of the eight matches, players from Guam secured only nine games, which included a trio of double bagels.

Although Guam was dispatched from the draw in lightning quick fashion, one local player rose to the occasion and pushed a Japanese player to three sets.

For Guam, in the match of the day, St. John’s School Knights’ Aarman Sachdev lost to Mao Tazuru 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-4.

After holding his opening serve and breaking Tazuru’s, Sachdev led 2-0. Later, in the opening set and serving at 3-2, Sachdev overcame a streak of bad luck and held his one break lead. As the Knight approached the net and closed in for a put-away volley, Tazuru’s groundstroke clipped the tape, skipped over Sachdev’s racket and landed well within the baseline. Two points later, after a vicious exchange of groundstrokes, Sachdev approached the net and another shot off the tape hopped over his racket and landed in the service box. Unable to catch up to the excuse-me shot, which was just out of reach to hit a controlled shot, Sachdev yelled, “The net is a pain in the a--!” which brought smiles and chatter from more than a few fans.

With big serves and unabashedly brave groundstrokes, Sachdev arrived at triple-set point. With ball in hand and serving for the set, Sachdev burst to a 40-love lead, his power and precision too much for Tazuru. But after a few timid points, where groundstrokes landed long and into the net, Tazuru broke serve. Sachdev squandered four set points, but he was unshaken and won the opening set in a tiebreak.

“It was just stupid mistakes, the whole match,” said Sachdev, explaining an issue he had with closing out key points, games and sets. “I was really struggling putting away balls. … I jumped when I'm not supposed to and my coach has been working on that, trying to keep me to stay low. It's just a bad habit I have and it came out really badly in the match.”

In the second set, Tazuru changed tactics. Instead of trying to match Sachdev’s power, he began spinning high lobs. The tactic worked, as Sachdev was accustomed to blasting shots from the baseline and was forced to play Tazuru’s style of play. The high shots, plus strong winds, frustrated the Guamanian and he lost the second set 6-3.

“Usually, I handle it pretty well and I'm OK with the moonball style, but the wind really pushed the ball and was pushing me back 2 feet behind the court, too deep to my backhand, and I was struggling,” Sachdev said.

With the match leveled at a set apiece, the Japanese player switched back to hitting hard groundstrokes and won the super-tiebreak 10-4.

“I'm just annoyed because I couldn't keep it together in the super-tiebreak,” Sachdev said. “When he started switching up his game style, I couldn't hold up my own.”

Originally, matches were scheduled for three sets, but losing a day due to the weather prompted ITF international referee Scott Ray to adopt an abbreviated format.

“We have a lot of flexibility within our rules," said Ray, who has officiated 25 Australian Opens, one French Open, seven U.S. Opens and three Wimbledons. “We even have the option of extending the tournament one extra day, but only on the proviso that everybody involved at the end are able to comfortably stay without damaging their flights and getting out of here.”

Water, water everywhere

When Ray and his crew arrived on island to manage the back-to-back junior tournament and a professional event scheduled for June 5, which was canceled due to unfavorable circumstances caused by Typhoon Mawar, he was prepared for a trio of exciting, yet uneventful events.

In his decades of overseeing successful tennis tournaments, he had never before left a tournament unfinished.

“I've never canceled an event before and we don't do it on a whim,” Ray said. “There was a lot of consultation, direct conversations with London, the ITF where the headquarters are. It ultimately all comes back to player welfare,” he said, adding that, in his decadeslong career, he remembers four tournaments where he had to add an extra day of play due to weather.

Ray, no stranger to Guam, had been running tournaments on the island since 2010 and had experienced rain, but nothing like the horrors of Mawar.

“I've never lived through anything like that,” he said, describing water blasting through the windows and flooding his hotel room. He also said that the generator quit at 2 a.m. and he was suddenly “thrown into darkness.”

“There were times where I was sitting there just waiting for the sliding doors and the balcony just to blow in,” he said. “It was scary.”

“I can't begin to imagine for the 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds that were in other rooms, some of them on their own, what they were going through,” he said.

Stealing power, water, and crushing dreams

On Guam, there are very few opportunities to play high-level tennis tournaments and players, like Sachdev, relish at the opportunity to play in these rare, local events.

“You look forward to that for a whole year and then the cancellation was kind of rough,” said Sachdev, even though he understands the reasons why.

With only one tournament to compete in, Sachdev felt a heavy burden to perform.

“It puts a lot more pressure because this means that this is my one chance to shine through and I didn’t do so," he said.

But without power or water at his parents' house, no place to shower or properly prepare, Sachdev said that he entered the tournament unfocused and stressed.

"There's just a lot of things going on," he said. "Like taking care of my house. ... I've got to find a place to shower, such things like that."