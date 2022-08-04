Even before boarding their flight to compete in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, Team Guam experienced sickness and death, saddening the team and weakening its chances to perform at a high level.

According to Guam Chess Federation President Almer Santos, Olga Szekely, 54, the women's team No. 1 player, died of a heart attack on July 30. Also according to Santos, besides being a key member of Team Guam, the late chess player was a teacher at the University of Guam and a published author. Szekely's husband, Zoltan Szekely, who is an associate professor of mathematics at UOG, is also the women's team captain.

"May perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace," said GCF member Benny Pinaula.

"Please dedicate your games to the late Olga Szekely, who would have been part of this team and would have been on Board No. 1 since she was the highest women’s rated player of Guam," said Danilo Briones, Guam's tournament organizer, in a message of condolence to the deceased and her husband.

"May both of you continue to inspire the team and all the members of the Guam Chess Federation," said Briones, in a heartfelt message to the Szekelys.

In addition to Olga Szekely's passing, Guam’s No. 2 men’s division player tested positive for COVID-19, making it impossible for him to travel to India. While transiting through the Philippines, the chess aficionado, Paras Renzo Radcliff, tested positive for the virus. Santos conveyed that Radcliff was symptomatic, but his symptoms were mild.

Unable to find a suitable replacement, Team Guam played without an alternate.

"The lost of Radcliffe Paras and Olga Szekely has very much affected the ability to win," Santos said. "However, the team spirit to win is high. They are trying their best for the Guam flag."

Accompanying Team Guam’s pre-departure woes, bad luck struck again for the men in Round 3. While competing on Board No. 4, a Team Guam athlete was reportedly winning, but “was disqualified because he entered (the) wrong exit for his restroom use,” Santos told The Guam Daily Post.

“(Team Guam was) supposed to win Round 3, but because of disqualification, it was a tie,” Santos said.

The 44th Chess Olympiad consists of teams from 188 nations playing 11 rounds.

Guam’s men’s team, consisting of Elmer Prudente, Rudolph P. Soriano, Gavino Aguilar Estur and Peter Mafnas, is currently ranked 157th, 15 spots down from their initial seeding position. In men's team competition, Guam lost 4-nil to Moldova, Lebanon and Trinidad and Tobago. In Guam's best effort, they defeated Congo 3-1. In four boards, Prudente defeated Guy Botetsi Esungi, Gavino Aguilar Estur beat Olivier Kasongo Kazadi and Mafnas outlasted Willy Mimbasa Kutesa. Guam's second-best showing was a 2-2 tie against Eswatini, a country in southern Africa formerly known as Swaziland.

Guam’s women’s team, comprised of Myra Ollet, Ruth Nacario, Grace Co Estur, and Gabrielle Co Estur, is ranked 133rd. In five rounds, Guam was swept 4-0 by the Philippines, South Sudan, El Salvador and Botswana. In Guam's best effort, they tied Bahrain 2-2. In that match, Ollet defeated Maram Almusawi and Nacario ousted Najla Ahmed.

Santos thanked the Guam Visitors Bureau, Atkins Kroll, Nissan Guam, the Office of the Governor of Guam and the Office of Sen. Sabrina Perez.