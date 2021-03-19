Saipan Fishermen’s Association 17th Annual Mahimahi Fishing Derby on Apr 10

The Saipan Fishermen’s Association will hold the 17th Annual Mahimahi Fishing Derby on April 10 in the Marianas.

The derby will start at 6 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. the same day, launching from Smiling Cove Marina, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Prizes will include $2,000 cash for first place, $1,500 for second place, $100 for third place, and consolation prizes for fourth and fifth places.

The registration fee is $100 per boat, including one captain and one angler, and $25 for each additional angler. Registration will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. April 9 at the Smiling Cove Marina weighing station. Derby officials from the SFA will brief participants on the rules and regulations of the competition.

“The Mahimahi Fishing Derby is one of The Marianas' most anticipated annual fishing events for both local fisherman and those from Guam and other areas,” said Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “Sport fishing in the Marianas is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful waters of the Marianas, and the MVA is pleased to be an annual supporter of this fishing derby.”

Spectators are invited to see the day’s catch as fishermen begin returning to Smiling Cove Marina about 4 p.m. on derby day. Event organizers are reminding participants that no catch will be entered after the 5 p.m. deadline. Awards will be distributed immediately after the derby at Smiling Cove Marina. Boat owners are encouraged to conduct a boat safety inspection before the derby by calling the Dept. of Public Safety Board Safety Unit at 670-664-9000.

For more information, contact MVA community projects manager Martin Duenas at 670-664-3200/1 or email mduenas@mymarianas.com.