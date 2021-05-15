With eight kills and five aces from Kristen Serrano, and six kills, six aces and two blocks from Rebecca Salas, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars varsity volleyball team dominated the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles on Thursday night at the Family Life Center in Toto.

Although the Eagles fought hard, they were no match for the Cougars, who killed, blocked, and served up a straight-set defeat, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.

In the first set, with six kills and two aces, Serrano displayed early dominance.

“We knew that was going to be a tough match,” Serrano said. “We didn’t want to underestimate them. So, we felt like we needed a strong start. The first set really carried us.”

Harvest’s Isa Rabanal, with two first-set blocks, elevated her game, but team errors and a cold start plagued the Eagles.

While the points in the first set were over quickly, the Eagles showed more fight in the second set. But after a long, set-opening point, Academy’s Chloe Guerrero drilled a crosscourt kill. With Guerrero’s blast setting the tone, late-set back-to-back aces from teammate Melanie Damian lifted the Cougars to set point. For the second straight set, on set point, the Eagles committed an error.

Against Academy, no team wants to be down two sets, so Harvest opened set No. 3 with renewed energy and determination.

On set-opening point, Harvest’s Cyerra Lauron pounded an ace.

With a kill and an ace, Salas responded.

Serving several points in a row, Harvest’s Sam Lorzano, the team’s emotional catalyst, placed serves to the deep, right corner. And after a well-placed tap from Donielle Blaszczyk, the Eagles led 9-5.

Later in the set, tied 11-11, Salas’ elevated play allowed the Cougars to reclaim the lead. After a kill and a block, Academy jumped in front 17-16.

“Every game, we think finals,” said the championship-minded Salas. “We don’t think about the moment, we think about where we want to be.”

With precision setting and players diving after loose balls, the Cougars are looking strong for postseason play.

“I think what worked was our teamwork. We were able to gel together really well,” Salas said.

With emotions running at an all-time high, a monster kill up the middle from Serrano lifted the Cougars’ spirits even higher. And after a successful tap from Academy’s Sadie Gutierrez to the open court, the Cougars were three points from victory.

Three straight Eagles errors gifted the match to the Cougars.