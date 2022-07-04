Guam National Program standout Samantha Kenney continues to reach new heights following her commitment to The King’s College intercollegiate women’s soccer team in New York, New York.

“Training under professional coaches who have helped develop my soccer IQ has been my No. 1 game changer,” Kenney said. “Being a player with not only skill, but the with the ability to understand and predict the game has built up my confidence to play college soccer.

“Playing professionally is always the dream, but, for right now, I’m focusing on my academics. While I’m in New York City, I’m hoping to play not only for my college, but to also discover other outlets of playing soccer. I still hope to represent Guam in future international tournaments for as long as I can.”

Kenney first entered the Guam National Program following selection to the United Airlines Guam Football Association National Academy when she was 8 years old. Kenney’s commitment and drive to succeed naturally earned her selection to Guam’s youth national teams, and ultimately, the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team, in 2021 for the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers during her senior year of high school. In addition to selection to the teams, Kenney also has donned the captain armband for most of her youth national team selections.

“Samantha is a humble leader within the women’s national program,” said Ross Awa, Guam Football Association assistant technical director and incoming head coach of the Guam Women’s National Team. “She takes responsibility of herself and the team, as she actively coaches her teammates during training and matches.

“Samantha is highly motivated to learn and spends time analyzing games to enhance her football knowledge of modern trends,” added Awa, who also was head coach of the Guam U20 Women’s National Team and interim head coach of the Women’s National Team during the AFC tournament in 2021.

Ready to compete

Samantha Kenney said, after receiving several offers for different programs in the U.S. and abroad, she ultimately selected The King’s College because of its Christian values, rigorous academics, intentional mission to prepare students for life after college and internship opportunities.

The King’s College Lions play in the Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

“Bringing someone onto a collegiate program of the caliber of Samantha, who has the personality, background and individual value, will contribute much to the community of The King’s College and to the team as a whole,” said Bracey Fuenzalida, head coach of The King’s College women’s soccer team. “Her reputation from all that she has done, testimony of her parents, and her body of work speaks volumes and I look forward to seeing her realize her potential in the big metropolis of the Big Apple.”

Although the soccer program at King’s is not a nationally recognized powerhouse, Samantha Kenney plans on having an instant impact as the team gains experience through competition.

“The way that I tell people is: ‘How can you build a good program if you don't have good players?’ So I just hope to help add to them trying to do that,” Samantha Kenney said.

While Samantha Kenney is looking forward to playing college soccer, adjusting to the cold weather is going to be challenging.

“My sister has taught me is you just adjust, so I think when you love soccer as much as we do, you'll do anything to play the sport and it doesn't matter the weather,” she said, sharing her older sister, Sabbie’s, philosophy on handling distractions and challenges.

Sabbie Kenney plays for Gordon College’s intercollegiate women’s soccer team, defending champions of the Commonwealth Coast Conference in Division III of the NCAA.

Along with brutal winters, Samantha Kenney knows that juggling academics, athletics and social commitments will not be easy, but she said she cannot live without soccer.

“From what my coach tells me, the kids who choose to play soccer at The King's College do it just because they can't live without it. And that's going to be me over there,” she said.

“I’m going to The King's College with so much pride from where I come from, and showing them that even though we're small, we do have a passion for this sport,” she added.

Her pedigree speaks volumes

Rising through the GFA National Academy ranks, Samantha Kenney earned a spot on Guam’s team for the AFC U14 Girls Regional Championship in China in 2016 as a 12-year-old. The following year, she captained Guam’s U15 Girls National Team at the East Asian Football Federation U15 Girls Tournament. In 2018, Samantha Kenney played in both the AFC U16 Women’s Championship Qualifier and the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Qualifier in Sri Lanka and Kyrgyz Republic, respectively, as a 14-year-old. She also played in the 2018 Marianas Cup tournament in Saipan in the U19 women’s category. In 2019, Samantha Kenney traveled to Singapore with the Guam U15 Women’s National Team to compete in the UEFA-FAS International U15 Girls Development Tournament.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted most international tournaments through 2020 and most of 2021.

In 2021, Samantha Kenney was called up for a Guam U20 Women’s National Team Training Camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center and named team captain under then head coach Awa, joining the team from England, where she took part in Macclesfield FC’s residency program that summer. The same year, Samantha Kenney debuted for the Masakåda at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. Samantha Kenney started and played in all of Guam’s matches at the qualification tournament.

Samantha Kenney was recently called up for a Masakåda and U20 Women’s National Team Training Camp in Shizuoka, Japan. The team leaves July 8 for Japan.

More than anything, Samantha Kenney said that being a member of Guam’s national program has opened doors and helped advance her career.

“Ever since I started my recruiting journey with trying to play college soccer, having been in the national team program ever since I was younger has been my No. 1 support/card that I play when I'm trying to get recruited,” she said. “And it has helped me tremendously, not only to get coaches' attention in the states, but also with my skill level.”

Off the pitch, Samantha Kenney was one of four selected youth national program players for the AFC-Aurora eGoal Programme in 2020, a first-of-its-kind virtual social responsibility program that linked over 60 youth players across Asia. The eGoal Programme was created through a partnership with AFC and AFC’s Dream Asia Foundation and was “based on Aurora’s Model for Youth Development and aims to educate young players on the social and moral foundations of sports, equip them with the necessary skills to lead social change, and offer them a platform through which they can advocate for ethical and responsible program,” according to the Aurora website. From her participation in the eGoal Programme, she was selected as one of ten AFC Youth Social Responsibility Ambassadors and Youth Social Responsibility Council members from across Asia and presented at Generation Amazing’s online virtual workshop. Generation Amazing is one of the legacy projects of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Samantha shared that the ambassadorship had a profound influence on her life, which was the catalyst for choosing The King’s College.

“When I started the ambassadorship program, that kind of kick-started this passion and desire for humanitarian aid, and advocacy for social justice and human rights,” she said. “And we all know that New York City has top organizations for social justice, such as the United Nations. And if I can use somehow what I love about football, and my passion for social justice, and the opportunities in New York City, to combine and find something that I love, that I can incorporate all of these different passions, then I think New York City and The King's College is one place that I can definitely do that.”

Domestically, Samantha Kenney was named 2022 girls soccer MVP of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and played for the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers in the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League. At the youth level, Samantha Kenney also played for the Crushers FC.

Samantha Kenney is the daughter of Frank and Josephine Kenney and she has an older sister, Sabbie. Samantha Kenney plans to major in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics.