Valentino San Gil retained the Guam Football Association presidency following an election held during the GFA Ordinary Congress Wednesday evening at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, GFA stated in a press release.

San Gil, President of GFA since 2017, defeated opponent Robert J. Torres 7-5 to remain at the helm of Guam’s governing body for the sport of soccer until the next Executive Election scheduled for 2025.

“On behalf of GFA, I would like to thank all members of the GFA Congress for exercising their right to vote and also for the continued support of GFA and its future aspirations,” San Gil said. “We are determined to continue working with all stakeholders to further improve football in Guam in all aspects: technically, for our athletes, coaches and officials, administratively, financially, and politically, while continuing to support the local community that makes up our membership. Additionally, we will continue to work closely with FIFA, AFC (Asian Football Confederation), and EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) to ensure we can provide everything we can to grow the sport in Guam, as well as for continued international success.”

In other election results, former GFA executive committee member George Lai ascended to the senior vice president position after defeating opponent Jason Cunliffe 10-3. Incumbent junior vice president Joe Cepeda kept his seat after defeating opponent Dr. Nathaniel Berg 8-5. Craig Wade ran unopposed for the open GFA at-large executive committee member seat and took his place following acclamation by congress members.

The four election winners will hold their positions until the next Executive Election in 2025.

The GFA Electoral Committee, an independent body of GFA, conducted all aspects of the election, including counting of ballots and declaring election results, among other duties.

Representatives from FIFA and AFC attended the GFA Ordinary Congress virtually as observers.

A total of 13 member clubs make up the GFA Congress and each club holds one vote. The 13 member clubs, in the order they appear in the GFA Statutes, are: Crushers SC, Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club, ASC Trust Islanders FC, Quality Distributors SC, Sidekick SC, NAPA Rovers FC, Southern Cobras, Southern Heat, Bank of Guam Strykers FC, Tigers SC, Tumon Typhoons FC, Wings FC, and the Guam Shipyard Wolverines SC, GFA stated in the release.

Five other at-large executive committee members will complete their four-year terms in 2023 and will be eligible to run for reelection. The five at-large executive committee members are Fred Alig II, Tina Esteves, Duane Pahl, Joseph “Joe” Roberto, and Gian Tenorio.

To review the GFA Statutes Edition 2021, the full document can be found on GFA’s Official website at https://guamfa.com/contact-us/finance-and-governance/official-documents/.