Exhibiting a testament to her work ethic and her commitment to excellence, Guam’s Mia San Nicolas has been steadily carving a presence for herself on the hardwood in Pennsylvania.

On Guam, San Nicolas was a force for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, racking up double-doubles and even a few triple-doubles with ease. She represented the island in several regional and international basketball tournaments as a member of the junior national and women's national basketball teams.

A graduate of Wenatchee Valley College, San Nicolas now makes her home with Geneva College, suiting up for the Golden Tornadoes. Recently, the Guam star was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Week after her performance for Geneva College in its home opener against Chatham University.

Down after three quarters, San Nicolas and her Golden Tornadoes rallied in the fourth quarter to hand Chatham its first PAC loss, 84-75. San Nicolas scored a career-high 18 points – 14 of them in the fourth quarter. She shot 7-of-12 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line. She also pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds and contributed three blocks on the defensive end.

Geneva is currently 3-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The college is a dual member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III and National Christian College Athletic Association Division I. The Golden Tornadoes compete as a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

San Nicolas said she was “blessed to be selected,” but instead put the congratulations to her teammates and coaches for “continuing to play hard and motivate us through adversity and for their confidence in me, especially during the fourth quarter.”

In her junior season, San Nicolas is averaging 7.2 points per game, 0.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in six games.

A team-first player, San Nicolas downplayed the recognition, adding the accolade should be celebrated by the whole team.

“Our coaches and teammates work extremely hard,” she said. “The main focus was getting the win and, only through selfless teamwork, were we able to accomplish that.”

Her next competition comes this week in the McDonald’s Holiday Classic at Bluffton University. The Golden Tornadoes play the Bluffton Beavers Dec. 29 and the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears on Dec. 30.

“From what I know they have five girls at least 6 feet tall. I will need to contribute to my team by playing good post defense, rebounding and playing with a lot of energy,” she said, emphasizing that she is not focused on individual accolades.

The focus, she said, is to be a great teammate and help her team find success in whatever role the team needs her to play.

Either way, those who have coached or played against her know San Nicolas will bring her best to the court and ensure she is prepared to perform at the level needed to find success.

She thanked the island for its support.

“Shout out to my island of Guam, my family, former coaches and teammates, and anyone who challenged and supported me throughout my journey,” she said.

With her season just beginning and one Player of the Week accolade in her bag, The Guam Daily Post sat down with San Nicolas for a quick Q&A, picking her brain on her motivation, her commitment and her desire to continue to play the sport at a high clip.

Q&A

Q: How is your junior season going for you?

A: For me, I count my blessings that I am able to continue to live my dream of playing college basketball. I am learning, listening to the guidance of my coaches and teammates, and being the best teammate that I can be. Our Golden Tornadoes are starting to play with more confidence and cohesion, and the hard work is paying off. We hope to play above our seventh seed preseason coaches poll ranking.

Q: What was your best game? What made it spectacular?

A: Against Chatham - It felt great to play with confidence and contribute to my team. It was great to celebrate the win over a good Chatham Cougars team. The game was so competitive with many lead changes, reminded me of some of my high school battles with Okkodo, Notre Dame, and St. Paul.

Q: What’s your role on the team?

A: I always take the role of being a great teammate and coachable athlete and hope I can meaningfully contribute to the success of the team. So far, I have come in with the second team with the goal of bringing energy, maintain and increase any lead, or cut any deficit. At this level, you must remain locked in, because our coaches and teammates count on everyone to contribute to the success of the team. Being a great teammate whether you’re in the game or cheering from the bench is extremely important. I remember watching a video of UConn Coach Geno Auriemma speaking about that.

Q: What’s something you want people back home to know about your junior season and the work it takes to level up?

A: I am so grateful to continue to play college basketball, which has been my dream since middle school. I remember sharing with my parents that I wanted to travel and spend time on the East Coast and here I am. My coach, Michael Grinder, heard of me from Former Guam National coach Brent Tipton and offered me a spot on the team after my two years at Wenatchee Valley College. I am now in Pennsylvania and loving my time here. Being a collegiate athlete is a labor of love. You must be committed at every level. You must surround yourself with great coaching. You must participate in elite skills clinics and strength and conditioning. You must have a great mindset. You must be a great teammate. Also, you should try out for the national teams. You should go to off-island camps (if you can). You should take tons of video to show your skill set to college coaches at colleges you are interested in attending. I can tell you from experience, it is very humbling and at the same time, very rewarding to pursue your dreams. Go for it!

Q: You mentioned it was a humbling, yet rewarding experience. Can you talk a little more about that?

A: It is a very challenging ordeal to want to aspire to play college basketball. The hours of hard work, the commitment to year-round training, the focus and determination and knowing it still might not be enough. Humbling in that you must accept any “role” on the team and try to strive and compete for any time you earn to help your team. Rewarding in that knowing that all you have done has “paid off” and you continue to live your dream of playing collegiate basketball. And there are games that it all comes together for you and that keeps you determined to work harder and play better.

Q: Any last thoughts you want to share?

A: Have dreams! Prepare for the journey by your strong work ethic and mindset. Be a great teammate and coachable athlete. Be grateful to all those who help you along your journey.