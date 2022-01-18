Geneva College’s Mia San Nicolas posted another monstrous game – 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 14 boards, two assists and four blocks – to help her Golden Tornadoes defeat the Waynseburg Yellow Jackets 79-78 Saturday afternoon in the President Athletic Conference in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

With the win, Geneva improves to 5-5 and 4-1 in conference play, which gives the Golden Tornadoes their best start in conference since joining the PAC ten years ago. As a result of her stellar play, San Nicolas, who shies away from individual accolades, earned another achievement and was named the Foster Law Offices Player of the Game by the PAC Sports Network. (They spelled her name wrong, but it's her ... we promise.) She had also been named PAC Player of the Week in December for her performance in the win against Chatham University.

PAC Sports Network, on Twitter, announced the POG winner: "Congratulations to our @MrDebtBuster Player of the Game from yesterday's women's basketball broadcast, @GenevaAthletics junior F Mia San Nicholas. The product from Guam scored a career-high 19 pts in a 79-78 win over Waynesburg."

In a reply, Head Coach Mike Grinder commended the game play of San Nicolas in the win against Waynseburg, tweeting "@miaxspeight has been a great addition to our roster this year!"

San Nicolas said she was grateful for the accolades, but didn't want to give it that much attention, saying, "I really don’t pay attention to the numbers, but rather to helping to contribute to my team."

“Helping in my team’s win was my goal and my double-double was the way I contributed,” she said. “(I am) blessed to be able to contribute to my team and the win.”

When talking with San Nicolas, she continually throws her attention to the team and what they can do. When asked about her individual accolades, she said she just wants to focus on working hard.

That mentality is nothing new to her former coaches.

Eddie Pelkey, who coached her at Academy of Our Lady of Guam and as a member of the Guam women’s national team, said her ability to find success doesn’t surprise him at all.

“Mia has a very mature work ethic, and is very even keel. Nothing really fazes her. No matter the obstacle, she simply puts her head down and continues to work towards a goal,” said Pelkey, who recently retired from coaching after back-to-back championships with Father Duenas Memorial School and Academy. “So, her success does not surprise me at all. It's easy to coach players like her.”

Just a small segue, because we had to ask, any plans to return to the coaching arena – locally or regionally?

“No immediate plans. Retirement is great!” Pelkey said.

Her other high school coach and junior national coach, Jimmy Yi, echoed much of Pelkey’s sentiments about San Nicolas’ work ethic and the success she has found.

“I feel very proud — she’s put in so much work over the years and now things are coming (to fruition) today,” he said. “Timing is everything, she’s been a success from the beginning — there is so much more about basketball outside of just scoring and rebounding- it’s about being a good teammate, making practice tough for your teammates, being the best you can be everyday.”

Game play

It was a tightly contested match with Waynseburg keeping the Golden Tornadoes scoreless for six minutes in the final stanza. Crucial shots down the stretch from San Nicolas and her teammates kept the Yellow Jackets at bay. But, Waynseburg refused to go away, even hitting a three at the buzzer to close out the contest, but the win was still 79-78 in Geneva’s favor.

A game of ebbs and flows that saw several lead changes, the contest was definitely a wild one with a lot of emotions being played out on the both ends of the floor, San Nicolas said.

“I tried to stay focused on the moment and help my team. Waynesburg came out strong, hitting a lot of shots,” she said. “Our coaches and team made adjustments, and we executed much better in the second and third quarters.”

Admitting that they could have played better in the fourth, San Nicolas said she was glad they were able to hold on for the win.

“I wanted to be more aggressive on offense and found success in doing that. Defensively, I wanted to protect the basket, and limit second chance opportunities by getting rebounds,” she said. And because it’s important to her that she is a good teammate, she said, she works hard to keep the energy up when she’s on the bench.

Not having fans due to COVID protocols makes it doubly important that energy stays high, she said.

“We are excited to compete at a high level and want to keep it that way. Our fans are great and other athletes and college staff and students support us as well,” she said, adding, “The last week has been tough for to COVID protocols where fans weren’t allowed at our gym. Hopefully, that will pass and our fans can return to support us at the games.”

Focused on the next target

Happy with her team’s start, San Nicolas said it’s important that they just remain focused on the goals they have set for themselves as a team.

“We are not letting that go to our heads. Our coaching staff and players work hard and the results are paying off so far. We have to remain focused, work hard, stay healthy, trust each other, and follow the guidance of our coaches,” she said. “We are not so focused on the our seedings, but rather than on preparing for and competing in every game to try to get the ‘win.’”

As for her individual play, San Nicolas said she’s definitely feeling more confident in her play and comfortable in her role on the team.

“I am thankful that my teammates and coaches have confidence in me,” she said.

Geneva is scheduled to play Bethany on Tuesday pending the outcome of a snowstorm slated to hit the area.

There hasn’t been much time to prepare for Bethany, she said, adding she will focus on executing her role to the best of her ability.

“I want to contribute in any way to my team and coaches, and will do what I’m asked. I want to play strong in the post to allow my teammates open shots,” she said. “We have to continue to trust each other to be successful.

And, the snowstorm?

It’s definitely colder, she said, adding it’s a big shift from Guam to Wenatchee in Washington and then Beaver Falls in Pennsylvania.

“I do like the weather, but sure do miss my tropical paradise - Guam,” she said.

