Simon Sanchez High School graduate Shane Becker is the latest student-athlete to sign a letter of intent to play soccer at a college in the United States. With the ultimate goal to play soccer professionally, the 18-year-old will continue his journey at Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’ve been working hard in order to achieve the biggest goal in my life, which is to play professional soccer,” said Becker, who is eager to test his skills for the BU Beacons. Becker looks to make a name for himself in intercollegiate soccer and improve Bushnell University’s standings in the Cascade College Conference. Bushnell, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, in the last three years, has posted a 5-37-0 record.

“Going to college for a degree and to also play soccer is the next step in order to achieve my future goal. Not only will it help me further prepare for high, intense game play, it will strengthen me mentally. My motivation is knowing that I represent my family, friends, and the whole island of Guam.

“Knowing that it will be a long, uphill battle, I’m hoping that all the hard work that I’ve done and continue to do up to this point will help me be successful at Bushnell University,” added Becker. He led the Sharks to the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game as a senior.

Becker started with the Guam National Program with the United Airlines GFA Center of Excellence and later traveled with the Guam U16 National Team to Singapore for the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers in 2019. Most recently, Becker traveled to Manila, Philippines with the Guam U20 National Team for a training camp and training matches against the Philippines U19 National Team preparing for a regional tournament last month.

“I think it’s important for all players to play at the highest level possible, as our coaches now have the dilemma of a selection pool composed of very talented domestic players and players abroad competing in various football environments,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam U20 National Team head coach. “Gone are the days of just showing up to training and getting to wear the shirt. There’s an expectation to leave that shirt in a better place now than the ones who donned it previously.”

Bushnell University, apart from competing in NAIA Division I, also has a reputation for strong academic achievement among its athletes, the Bushnell Athletics website states. The website further states: “The Cascade Conference recognizes the best academic athletes programs each year with the President’s Cup and Bushnell is the only school in the CCC to earn that distinction in each year it was been awarded.”

Becker started playing soccer at the U8 level with Dededo Soccer Club in the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League and later played for the same club in the Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League. He also played for the NAPA Rovers FC in the Amateur Division of the Budweiser Soccer League. He is currently with Quality Distributors FC.

Becker currently trains with the Guam U20 National Team as the team continues its preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in September. Guam was drawn into Group C and will play against Japan, Yemen, Palestine, and host country Laos. Guam’s four matches will be played at the New Laos National Stadium | KM16 in Vientiane, Laos Sept. 10-18.

Becker is the son of Robert and Ema Becker. He has two brothers and one sister, Ian, Mason, and Leila.

Shane Becker plans to major in computer science with an emphasis in software engineering.