With only a week left in the McDonald's High School Basketball Classic, boys varsity teams took center stage, jockeying for position in the playoffs.

Wednesday evening, the Simon Sanchez Sharks improved to 2-1 after rallying from a double-digit deficit to defeat the John F. Kennedy Islanders at the Father Duenas Jungle in Mangilao.

Senior point guard Jerfick Aunu admitted the start of the game was rough when the Sharks dropped into a 10-point hole in the first quarter.

"It was a good team win. ... But we had time to fix up our mistakes and we had to take care of the defense part before anything," Aunu said.

Aunu credited the communication on defense for the comeback win.

"I told the team defense would get us back, getting stops and looking for each other would get us back the lead," he said.

With one preseason tourney in his pocket and midway through the second, the senior said he still sees areas for improvement.

"It would probably be the help side on our defensive end, and to look for each other more to get a successful season," Aunu said.

With his senior year winding down, Aunu said his goals for the season are always to get the win, but preferably with his team on the same page every game.

Game play

With several of Sanchez’s starters sitting on the bench in the first quarter, the Islanders played pick your poison, slicing through the Sharks defense and drilling 3-pointers for the 14-4 lead at the end of the opening period.

Aunu made his presence known right at the start of the second quarter, drawing the foul and carving up the Islanders defense for two buckets. The Islanders’ Kirston Guzman kept his team in the game, dropping six to match, and close the half up 24-15.

Coming off the half, the Sharks zone denied Guzman the ball, stifling the JFK shooters who live on the passing of Guzman.

Long offensive possessions translated into defensive stops, slowing the game down and the pace of the JFK team. The Sharks kept the Islanders nearly scoreless until a 3 from Hendrix de Fiesta at the buzzer. Heading into the final quarter, the Sharks had cut the deficit to 3.

Smelling blood, the Sharks turned on the defensive intensity, forcing the Islanders to pass around the zone. Circling the perimeter, the Islanders normally potent offense was reduced to only 3 points in the third and 4 points in the fourth.

But, the Sharks offense fed on the defense and the ball was moved quickly with nearly every Shark racking up a bucket in the final quarter for the 38-31 victory.

Aunu led all scorers with 12, while teammate Marc Becbec had 5 in the win. Guzman led the Islanders with 11, while DeFiesta had 7 in the loss.

With the win, the Sharks improve to 2-1 in pool play, while the Islanders drop to 2-1.

In other games

• Father Duenas Friars 60, Guam High Panthers 52: It was a rough night at the Jungle with these two physical teams squaring up and battling pound for pound. Tempers were hot, but the Friars stayed composed to hit the buckets needed and get the stops to keep the Panthers at bay. Jaden Santos dropped 22 points in the win. Kaine Santos added 10 for the Friars. Cameron Brantley had 12 for the Panthers in the loss.

• Notre Dame Royals 40, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles 8: Senior guard Arri Arceo outscored the Eagles by herself, dropping 11 on the night. Teammate Christine Quenga added 6 for the win. Bri Dolan led the Eagles with 3 points. With the win, the Royals improve to 1-1, while the Eagles drop to 0-2.

• Saint Paul Warriors 48, Notre Dame Royals 38: Xander Sanchez and Josiah Quintanilla led all scorers, dropping 14 and 12, respectively, to power the Warriors offense to a win. Tyler Concepcion led the Royals with 8, while Kevin Tainatongo added 6 in the loss. With the win, the Warriors improve to 1-1, while the Royals are 0-3.

Games continue Sunday at the Jungle in Mangilao. Entrance fee is $5 per person.