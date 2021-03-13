After dropping their first two matches to the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and George Washington High School Geckos, the players of the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys volleyball team were searching for their first win.

And on Thursday night against cross-island rival Southern High School, they got it. In front of a loud, dimly lit Shark Pit, Sanchez downed the Dolphins 25-18, 25-12, 25-14.

Although there were no fans attending the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association contest, the Sharks bench provided more than enough encouragement. The energy in the gym felt electric, the play top-notch.

From the opening point, the Sanchez boys let their presence be known. After Rnhel Manlutac served a series of aces, it was off to the races.

As the match wore on, the cheers largely favored the Sharks as they pounded their way through the second set, 25-12.

The Dolphins were trailing two sets, but their play and attitude didn’t reflect the score. They may have been down, but they were not out.

Finding a second wind, the Santa Rita stronghold opened the final frame with a four-point run. The Sharks, in unfamiliar waters, responded. Midway through the final frame, Sanchez’s Picco Adoc pounded a pair of kills. The timely play stopped a Dolphins surge, righted the ship and snagged momentum back in the Sharks' favor.

“We’ve just been practicing hard and every day,” said Sharks team captain Kovi Vitug. “It feels amazing,” said Vitug, describing how he felt after the first win.

Manlutac, sharing the same sense of euphoria, knows there is still room to improve.

“I feel like if we fix up some of our mistakes - we barely made any this game - I believe we will do great,” said Manlutac, whose explosive jump-serves aided tremendously in the match. “It’s anybody’s game this season.”

With the win in the bag and a new-found sense of confidence, Sanchez hopes to parlay the inspired play and, who knows, make it all the way to the promised land.

“We’re looking forward to the championships,” Adoc said.