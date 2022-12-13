The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced its picks for its 2022 girls basketball All-Stars, including its first team, second team and an honorable mention.

Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 12th grader Ronafe Ollet was nominated as league MVP.

The first team includes Ollet, guard; Reanne Sinel, Southern High School Dolphins, guard; Hanna Meinik, Okkodo High School Bulldogs, forward; Laila Smartt, John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, forward; Kayna Kanemoto, SSHS, center; and Jada Han, JFKHS, utility.

The All-Star second team includes Hannah Gogue, JFKHS, guard; Jasmine Samson, OHS, guard, Hope Kanemoto, SSHS, forward; Alaya Fontanilla, OHS, forward; Aedlene Olidan, JFKHS, center; and Isabella Uncangco, George Washington High School Geckos, utility.

Southern’s Keniann Susuico, a 12th-grade center, was the lone honorable mention selection.