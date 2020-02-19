The battle for high school basketball supremacy took center stage on Monday night at the Phoenix Center when the last two undefeated teams from their respective leagues went head to head in an interleague matchup. The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam’s Father Duenas Memorial School Friars hosted the Guam Department of Education ISA’s Okkodo High School Bulldogs, with the Friars walking away with a 60-50 record and the unbeaten status.

Sound defense in the second half, led by FD’s Daryll Robles’ 11 rebounds and four steals along with stellar offense from Matthew Santos at 21 points for the night, paved the way for the win.

“I just got into my game and had the mentality that we had to pull through this one,” Santos said. “Then everything started falling in. I usually make these shots in practice, but never in a game. I was really surprised when my shots went in. I guess because it’s our home court, they went in.”

In the opening minutes of the game, Okkodo built a 9-4 lead after Lenard Baul hit the long trey. With less than three minutes remaining, the Friars tied the game up at 9 when Santos drove inside the paint for a layup. After three lead changes, Franklin Tindugan sank a basket with 23 seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Bulldogs a 15-14 lead.

The first quarter ended with a buzzer-beater from the Friars’ Kyle Camacho to give his team a 16-15 lead. Camacho led his team in scoring at halftime by nailing 9 points. He later recorded four more to give himself 13 points in the game.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 9-4 run, which concluded with a Jarwin Espiritu 3-pointer to lift his team 25-20. After two FD free throws, Santos made a layup to tie the game at 25. Both teams made a pair of free throws to make the game 27-all. With only eight seconds remaining, the Bulldogs’ Jesse Martin nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 30-27.

With time winding down in the first half, Santos dished off a pass to a wide-open Colin Santiago standing just outside the arc. With only two ticks left on the clock, Santiago let the basketball fly and hit a buzzer-beater to tie the game at 30 with the Okkodo Bulldogs. As the Friars left their home court and headed into the locker room, they felt that the momentum was on their side.

“I knew the time was already gone,” Santiago said. “We were down by three and I thought if I make the shot it will be a good way to ride the momentum into the second half. We knew we had to be strong and work hard in the second half.”

Second half

Over the years, defense has been the staple to the Father Duenas basketball program. Despite the Friars missing three of their top guys – Matt Fegurgur, Christian Leon Guerrero and Isaiah Pelkey – to injuries, FD’s defense stepped up.

Fegurgur, who is expected to be back in the line in about two weeks, watched his team’s defense from the bench.

“I had full confidence in my team that they can win against anyone on the island, with or without me,” Fegurgur said. “It really shows what our defense does and what it can do to teams by breaking them down. But it just depends how we play and how we execute.”

Friars head coach Eddie Pelkey needed to make adjustments in the second half. According to coach Pelkey, the Friars were not protecting the backside, which allowed Okkodo to get some run-outs. On the offensive side, the Friars were forcing down low that created turnovers. He knew he had to minimize those mistakes.

“We are technical with everything we do and it’s a matter of these kids making the necessary adjustments,” said coach Pelkey. “Once we made our adjustments, we made it very difficult for Okkodo to get some of those easier looks they were able to get in the first half. I felt we would be able to grind them out and eventually separate ourselves from them.”

Okkodo's top scorers, Kevin Cabral, Rylen Cajigal and Baul, each had four fouls and were forced to ride the bench. Martin stepped it up for his team when he hit two 3-pointers to lead his team with 6 points in the first half, he concluded the game with 9 points, tying his teammate Tristan Valdes as Okkodo top scorers.

In the third quarter, Santos scored 9 of the teams 13-points to give the team a 43-38 lead.

Then with 2:53 remaining in the game, FD had their largest lead of the game with 14 points to make the game 54-40. With 56 seconds remaining on the clock, Okkodo concluded their 10-4 run with scoring from Valdez and Jon Lorena to make the game 58-50. Camacho capped off the night with a layup to make the final 60-50.