Santos, Lopez secure February titles

The monthly series continues to dominate the lanes as the island's top bowlers go head to head vying for a slot in the year-end event.

RJ Santos bagged his first Aloha Maid King of the Lanes 2020 monthly title by regaining his strike form in the championship match against youth standout Jeremiah Camacho. Top seed Santos opened the match with a turkey to take a 33-pin lead over the sixteen-year-old southpaw and never looked back. Although Camacho was able to mount a couple of threats mid game, Santos kept his composure and continued his attack mode registering three turkeys, eventually pulling away from the younger foe.

Both bowlers took opposing roads to the championship match. Tenth seed Maria Wood took Santos to the brink of elimination. With two frames remaining, Santos flagged a pin ten, that handed the lead to Wood. Wood’s attempt at a 2-4-5 leave fell short which knotted the game. Santos’ delivered a spare in the tenth with a nine-pin count, which gave hope to Wood. Unfortunately, her final attempt at a tie was pre-empted with an eight count, allowing Santos to advance.

In the other semifinal match, Camacho scorched lanes 19 and 20 with a 268 game to stop fourth seed Justin Mendiola’s two-game winning streak. During the earlier rounds, Mendiola out bowled third seed Jay Leon Guerrero and eighth seed Dante Godoy, while Wood sent Noah Taimanglo and Brian Manibusan packing.

Santos took the top post in the King of the Lanes qualifier held earlier in the day followed by Camacho, Jay Leon Guerrero, Mendiola, Brian Manibusan, Noah Taimanglo, Cesar Villanueva, Dante Godoy, and Juan Blas. Wood ended the four-game qualifier in a tie with Ray San Nicolas, thus winning a one ball roll off with a strike.

Prince of the Lanes

In the Prince of the Lanes finale, top seed Kioni Aflague and 2nd seed Philip Lopez battled throughout the game for supremacy. A seven-count split on the eighth frame spelled the demise of the top seed as Lopez claimed his maiden Aloha Maid Prince of the Lanes title for 2020.

The next Aloha Maid King and Prince of the Lanes will be held 11 a.m. March 22 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

(Daily Post Staff)