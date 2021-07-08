James Sardea wanted to send a message to everyone on his birthday: Age is just a number.

Sardea, a fitness enthusiast and life coach, celebrated his 51st birthday June 27, claiming the overall title in 23 minutes, 12 seconds in the Race Fiesta MTB held at the Guam International Raceway.

Rounding out the top three spots were Guam Olympian Derek Horton and Brian Cabaccang – both of when compete in the 40-49 division – finishing at 24:26 and 25:21, respectively.

The race was quick, Sardea said, a 10K that focused on intensity and speed with no recovery time.

For Sardea who runs ultra-marathons, competes in obstacle course racing and teaches fitness classes, it was a fun, short race – a perfect way to celebrate his 51st birthday.

“I’m so glad the we are back to racing on Guam because we keep on training to compete. I know that world is not out of the woods yet with COVID-19, but staying fit and healthy is the another way to beat this pandemic,” Sardea said.

Since races have picked back up, Sardea said he has been training every day and eating cleaner.

“I’m also trying to prove that age is not a factor in competing. It’s really how you can live a healthier lifestyle to preform at your best,” he said.

An avid cyclist, Sardea said he has spent more than 30 years riding.

“Cycling has been my first love in sports but running, triathlons and OCR (Trench Challenge/Spartan) is what drives me to push myself in total shape,” he said.

It’s no secret, Sardea said, physical fitness and movement is integral to living a happier, more healthful life and he wants more people to embrace that concept, regardless of fitness abilities, gender or age.

“As a role model for fitness, I want people to know that you can start at any age to get your body in shape,” he said. “All people have to do is start. Start slow, build and keep it going. I tell people live longer for your family by exercising at least 30 minutes a day.”

On the women’s side, Kara Duenas and Rachel Kinsella made a run at Leilani Chargualaf, who has been ripping apart the field since racing kicked back up after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

But, Chargualaf pulled away in the women’s division, finishing eighth overall and first for the women in 26:46. Duenas and Kinsella rounded out the top three females with a 28:45 and 30:08, respectively.

Chargualaf, who said she rides as a stress reliever, was thankful for the win, but was happier to see her times improve.

“I’m just happy to PR from my previous times on this course. I look forward to every ride and race because I love the sport and the community,” she said.

For Chargualaf, the rides and the cycling community offer another avenue for coping with daily living, she said, adding “With every ride, I’m a happier and healthier person.”

Guam Cycling Federation President Eric Tydingco said he was happy with the turnout and the opportunity to join the June 27 race fiesta – a day-long event featuring all kinds of racing from bikes to cars and buggies and motorcycles.

Race day turned out to be pretty good, he said, except for the course that’s shared with the off-road vehicle event.

“During the week leading up to the race, the GIR folks had put down a lot of mulch to mitigate the dust. Unfortunately for bikers, this stuff really slows you down and is hard to ride through,” he said. “Thankfully, there were some off-road races Saturday, and it helped tremendously in tamping down the mulch.”

With the Race Fiesta in their rearview mirror, GCF is gearing up for this weekend’s Ritidian Time Trial, slated for Sunday 6:30 to 11 a.m.

An out-and-back course, roughly 9.35 miles, will start near Potts Junction in Dededo with the turnaround at Ritidian.

The entree is $20 with discounts for GCF members. Registration ends today and is limited to the first 100 participants. Visit the Guam Cycling Federation website for more information.