After careful consideration and a stroke of the pen, on Thursday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued more social distancing sanctions, severely limiting athletes’ ability to train, compete and blow off steam.

While the new coronavirus has the world on edge, Urban Fitness owner James Sardea is doing what he can to help, and following the rules.

About a decade ago, Sardea created CardioMaxx Fitness, a high-intensity workout that follows the beat of the music. Now he is presenting it online.

CardioMaxx Fitness consists of three workouts: sports-related, knockout, and high-impact movements, said Sardea, adding there are 58 levels to choose from.

“We can’t stop working out, and others, too, said Sardea, who hosts daily live-feed classes on his Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. “We want to reach out and give people a workout.”

Sardea said that he usually teaches classes with two other instructors, Chad Bruch and Nobu Lagutang, but Executive Order 2020-05 imposes social isolation and limits “fitness and other similar activities.”

Today, he teaches alone, adding, "It's only me presenting the class since we are on lockdown."

Until last week, Sardea’s classes were full, and athletes from all over the island flocked to his gym.

Now, that’s not possible.

“Mostly, everyone is quarantined at home around the world, and this class is what many have been waiting for," Sardea said. "I’m just giving them what is needed, right now,” he said, adding, “I’m making the classes free for all, just to get the whole island moving.

“It’s hard times now, but we just have to tighten our wallets and stay safe.”

With more than 30 people from all over the world taking part in CardioMaxx Fitness, Sardea will feel the burn of not having Bruch and Lagutang by his side, but he’s ready for the challenge and invites the island, and the world, to log on, move their bodies, and stay in shape.

"Classes are geared toward everybody," said Sardea, explaining, all that is needed is a device connected to the internet, a Facebook account, towel, yoga mat, and water.

“This class is for everyone,” beamed Sardea, having found a way to give back to the island. “I am giving easy-option movements so everyone can just get up and move.”

While the executive order covers March 20-30, sanctions may last longer. With new rules and regulations changing and being added almost hourly, nobody knows how long the social isolation will last. Whether this is going to be an extended new normal or a temporary stopgap, Sardea is doing what he can to help people cope with a difficult situation.

"Working out keeps you in shape, builds your immune system, and you stay away from stress,” Sardea said. "These are stressful times now, so exercise is really important.”