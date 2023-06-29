When James Sardea lived in the Philippines, he was the pioneer of downhill mountain bike racing. Twenty-two years later, he is still considered the sport’s godfather, responsible for not only fostering interest in the extreme sport, but discovering and blazing trails.

“Downhill racing started when I brought over videos and showed them racing with crazy jumps and drops,” Sardea said. “They copied it and history was made.”

On June 18, Sardea and two others from Guam, Jason Karcher and Dan Petschauer, returned to Sardea’s homeland and competed in the San Mateo Patiis Enduro Hardline Downhill Challenge in San Mateo, a municipality in the Rizal province in the Philippines.

Sardea, who turned 53 on Tuesday, placed second in the men’s 50 and above age division. After a slower-than-expected seeding run where he was hampered by unproven riders, Sardea’s time of 4 minutes, 55.188 seconds was fast, but he knew he could do better.

“In my seeding, I was behind slower riders. I passed three on the way down,” he said.

Sardea, after his first run, was seeded second. He was pretty confident he would hold that position but realistic that he wouldn’t overtake Eboy Farr.

“I knew I was going to have a faster time, but I know it will be hard to beat the coach of the Philippine (downhill) team,” he said. “He rides almost every day.”

In the final round, Sardea posted a blazing 4:48.912. Farr, in the same heat, was 20 seconds faster.

“For the final run, the feeling of going as fast as you can to win was breathtaking,” said Sardea, who churned through the dirt, dipped through the rapid elevation changes and flew like a falcon.

“The exciting parts of the race were the big jumps and drops,” he said. “Flying in the air is the best feeling.”

James What

In 2001, while riding and seeking adventure, Sardea stumbled upon virgin territory. Untouched and pristine, Sardea rode down the rocky mountain. The track Sardea found, to this day, is called James What.

“I was always looking for new and hard trails to ride,” Sardea said. “It was our secret training ground back then for my team, Trixx Vans Racing Team.”

Five years after naming the Patiis mountain trail, the first official downhill mountain bike race took place on James What. Back then, the course was not nearly as refined as it is today.

“The first race in the Patiis (downhill) course was in 2006,” said Sardea, who competes internationally for Fly Racing Guam. “Back then, it was very rocky. Now, the local riders started making single-track trails to make it longer and it’s much smoother.”

With more than 370 local and international riders competing in the event, Guam’s Karcher and Petschauer joined Sardea for this year's downhill race. Karcher, one of 36 riders in the men’s 20-29 division, in 6:05.803, placed 19th.

“My main goal for the event was to have fun and come home safe,” Karcher said. “Mission accomplished.”

He said that he enjoyed the technical features of the course and the hospitality of the people.

While Karcher realized his goal of making it out alive, Petschauer returned to home bashed and bruised.

“I fell down twice. Once during practice, then during the race,” he said.

“I’m all good, though,” added Petschauer, who, in 6:22.899, placed 20th out of 23 riders in the men’s 20-29 division.

Ten days have passed since Petschauer's crash course in Philippine downhill racing, and he is healing but able to work.

“Just slow moving,” he said.

He also said that this was the third time he had raced in the Philippines, but it was his first downhill race.

“The downhill race in San Mateo has been my toughest race yet,” Petschauer said. “The track was challenging but fun.”

Along with enjoying the race, even with a couple of over-the-handle-bars dances with the dirt, representing the island and competing on the same course as a legend was an amazing experience.

“James Sardea has been a big influence when it comes to racing overseas in the Philippines,” Petschauer said. “It seems like everyone knows him. So, finally, being able to race alongside him at his home track was a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Sardea, a champion extreme athlete and sports ambassador, was excited to share the experience with Karcher and Petschauer.

“Thanks to Dan and Jason for coming to join me in the race,” he said. “The experience to race in Manila was fun and everyone was friendly. I’m so glad they joined and hope they can share that experience with others.”

“Hopefully, in the next downhill race, there will be more from Guam who will join,” he said. “Thanks to Fly Racing and Urban Fitness for supporting me.”