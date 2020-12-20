The Guam Chess Federation may not be as robust and battle-tested as Russia’s, China’s or New Zealand’s, but that didn’t stop two islanders from winning games and bringing pride to the island.

Late last week, two of Guam’s best junior chessletes, Cyle Sarmiento and Grace C. Estur, represented the island proudly in the FIDE Online World Cadets & Youth Rapid Chess Tournaments 2020.

“My expectations for myself were not that high coming into the tournament, knowing that most of the players are ranked way above me and have a lot more experience in the game than I do,” said Sarmiento, a 15-year-old freshman at Simon Sanchez High School.

In the months leading up to the tournament, Sarmiento had decided to table his chess efforts for a short while until he felt comfortable navigating the daunting task of remote learning and conquering the fear of making the leap from middle.

“Before this tournament was announced, I took a short hiatus from the chess world to focus more on my school work, since I am an incoming freshman,” Sarmiento said. “I did not have much practice or training for this event until a few months after the tournament was announced.

“At first, I was hesitant to join, because I had other things I wanted to focus on.”

A huge mountain to climb

Having adopted a Swiss-system format, the seven-round non-elimination qualification tournament paired the highest-ranked players against the lowest. Despite the daunting task of competing against a near master, Sarmiento was determined to put up a fight.

“For this game, I would say I didn't have much confidence coming into it since I knew I was playing against an opponent almost double my rating,” said Sarmiento, who entered the match with a 1,234 rating, compared to his opponent’s 2,280. “I was somewhat discouraged playing such a high-rated opponent for my first game. However ... those thoughts crowded my brain. I just got locked in and was determined to play my game.

“Unfortunately, due to his experience and almost master rating, he was able to outplay me toward the end, but I am grateful to have challenged such a skilled player.”

Almer Santos, president of the Guam Chess Federation, is proud of Sarmiento’s performance.

He explained that Sarmiento had led most of the match, “but because of the opponent’s experience and skill, his opponent – who is rated 2280 – managed to survive and win the game.”

Looking back, Sarmiento wishes he had exercised a little bit more mental toughness.

“One thing I wish I had done differently was to take more time in my moves and analyze them deeper,” he said. “I was too worried about being down on time and got a little unfocused.”

Sarmiento, despite dropping the opener, finished the event with two wins and a draw and a nice boost to his bank account.

“Cyle will receive $200 cash prize for winning 35% of the total 7 rounds,” Santos said.

Sarmiento said he is satisfied with his playing and the 2 1/2 points he had earned.

“Every tournament I enter is another learning experience for me,” he added, “In chess, I believe there are no lost games, but only games you can learn from.

“I am thankful for Roger Orio, my coach, and Almer Santos for motivating me to just play my game and try (my) best.”

Grace under pressure

With a 1492 ranking, Estur’s goal was to gain experience and remain composed. As Team Guam’s lone female competitor, the 16-year-old Harvest Christian Academy senior walked away with a win, a sprinkle of disappointment, and heaps of motivation.

“I got to play against people from other countries,” she said. “All players played well. I feel like playing again.”

For Estur, throughout the tournament, nerves were a factor.

“Feeling nervous does affect how you play,” she said. “I feel like I could have done better.”

Apart from feeling pressure, she explained that a poor internet connection cost her a second win.

“The internet connection was pretty rough with me missing a win from disconnecting, but it was still an experience for me,” she said.

“There are many ways someone can lose,” she added. “There is also a lot of advice, both from people and the internet. But I shouldn't follow everything out there.

“Playing my game gives better plays for me.”