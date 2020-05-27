With the pandemic forcing the island to slow down and reassess priorities, John F. Kennedy High School senior Juan Sarmiento is no exception, taking the time to get his plan straight before he heads out San Jose, California, to join his older brother.

He said he doesn’t expect it to be easy, but he’s up for the challenge. A multisport athlete for the Islanders, Sarmiento has more than a dozen things on his to-do list. Junior or community college is in the plans for the A-average student, but he needs to establish residency and work so he can afford school. He’s already started culling the list of community colleges near his brother to help him plan better. Then, if things work out, he said, he will apply with the aim of transitioning to San Jose State for his junior and senior years of college. The goal, he said, is to get a leg up in the business world, with the dream of one day being his own boss. His fallback? Got to go with his next passion – a physical therapist or fitness coach.

Thanks to his father, sport has always been a part of Sarmiento’s life.

“My dad has always been the sporty parent,” he said. “He’d always push me to work out after every football practice so that I could be the best I could be ever since I was in middle school.”

The work paid off as Sarmiento excelled in soccer, football and, later, rugby. He played soccer with the U16 Guam Men’s National Team, traveling to China, Indonesia and Japan for competition, opening up his eyes to the talent in Asia and the experiences of a foreign country.

At JFK, his soccer team has racked up several championships under coach Eladio Manansala. In his junior year, Islanders football went toe-to-toe with the Father Duenas Friars, a gridiron powerhouse.

“In the semis against FD, I had myself a night, scoring all three touchdowns for JFK,” he said. “Unfortunately, we lost but that was the best game we played and that was enough for us to be satisfied.”

In his first soccer game of his junior year, Sarmiento went down with an ACL tear, taking him out the entire year with a slow return his senior year.

“My only goal then was to make it back on time for football senior year,” he said, reflecting on the injury. Rehabilitation was key, he said, teaching him to be patient and resilient as he fought to return.

“It truly was a blessing to return to play a couple football games of my senior year,” he said, adding the injury taught him “that life has many forms of setbacks, and it’s up to us on how we react to them.”

His soccer coach, Manansala, said it was good to see Sarmiento back out on the field his senior year after the ACL tear.

“(Sarmiento) worked hard this year to get back on the field. He played as a defensive midfielder because of his aggressiveness and speed,” Manansala said, commending Sarmiento for his respect and coachability as a player. “(As a defender), I can always count on him to track down the opponent’s best players. He can be very quiet but when the game gets going, he’s like a different person.”

Looking back, Sarmiento said, football was definitely his favorite sport.

“I love the play calling, the hitting, running the patterns, scoring touchdowns – all that good stuff,” he said.

While disappointed with the ending of his senior year and being unable to see his friends or “the amazing staff” at JFK, Sarmiento said he’s “excited for this next chapter of my life.”

He’s staying fit for now and continuing to work out, but his goal is to start junior college in San Jose as soon as he can.

Any chance for collegiate sports? If things work out and it’s in the cards, sure, he said, but he’s got plans for his future that he’s eager to get started on first.

Q&A

Q: How have sports enhanced your high school experience?

A: I got the chance to travel with some great people and see the world and compete with other teams.

Q: Anybody you want to thank for your successes thus far?

A: I would like to thank my coaching staff, but especially my offensive coach junior year, Brian Hahn. He believed in me and was committed to making me the best player I can be.

Q: What’s a quote you hope to live your life by? why?

A: “Don’t be afraid to fail, be afraid not to try.” Some people hold back from trying new things and sometimes these things affect the person mentally.

Q: Settle the GOAT debate: MJ, Kobe or Lebron - why?

A: Lebron James; he’s an all-around player with great leadership, and he carried the Cavs during the finals against GSW.

Q: What’s something people may not know about you?

A: People may not know that I’m addicted to word search puzzles.

Q: How do you prep for competition day?

A: I go over my plays, stay hydrated and visualize.

Q: If you could go for a jog with anyone in the world, living or dead, who would you go with? Why and what would you talk about?

A: if I could go for a jog with anyone in the world, I’d spend it with my friend Jacob (Gombar), who was laid to rest in 2017. I just want to tell him I love and miss him. We’d probably talk about video games and all the dumb memories I’ve made through high school. He was one of my closest friends. He took care of me when I was a freshman. We’d always play video games and eat junk food before soccer practice.