Saturday's beach finale is an all-Titan tango

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys Beach Volleyball Pairs Tournament title will go to the Tiyan High School Titans, but Saturday will determine which team will earn the championship.

The Titans tandem of VJ Rosario and Xander Duenas will face fellow Titans Gerald Malana and Tyrone Buekis in the finale, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon. Both teams punched their tickets to the finals after tough, three-set wins on Wednesday.

Rosario and Duenas, in their semifinal match, defeated the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars' Cam Kelly and Christian "CJ" Lobaton. In the other semifinal, Malana and Buekis defeated Aedan Santos and Noel Ericsson, the third set of Titans to advance to the final four.

Malana and Buekis are seeded higher than Rosario and Duenas, but expect a fierce, yet friendly battle.

“We have no advantage at all,” Malana said. “We’re all in the same bubble, so we’re all going to have to work hard.”

“Whoever wants it more is going to come out on top. It’s going to be a great match, and I think we’re all ready,” added Malana.

“It’s a friendly competition,” Rosario said. “It’s all love and brotherhood.”

Rosario said there might be a tiny bit of trash talk, but it’s all in good fun.

“We’ll talk smack when we feel like it, but it’s all love, and this whole thing is for our school.”

How did they get there?

In the semifinal match featuring Malana and Buekis vs. Santos and Ericsson, Malana and Buekis won the opening set, then rallied from 5 points down in the second set, only to lose 22-20, and then dominated set No. 3, 15-6.

“We knew those guys were going to catch up. We just played hard,” Malana said.

In the match pitting Rosario and Duenas vs. Kelly and Lobaton, the Titans lost the first set, battled through set No. 2, and then edged out the Friars 15-13 in the finale.

“We just had to regroup and listen to coach,” Rosario said. “We made great use of our timeouts to help us talk about our game plan. We started rough, but we managed to gather our thoughts together and calm down, especially with the amount of pressure that both sides were under.”