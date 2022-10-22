Scoring for MVP's JP Cruz is as easy as 123

The University of Guam Tritons game plan in Thursday night’s Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League game at the UOG Calvo Field House was to try to contain the MVP Stars’ JP Cruz.

The game plan worked - for one quarter.

During that first 10 minutes, UOG held Cruz to 4 points, but soon found out that shutting down MVP’s MVP was easier said than done. But as the retired American boxer Mike Tyson once famously said: "Everyone has a game plan until you get punched in the face."

Containing Cruz for a quarter is one thing, shutting down the league’s most prolific scorer is an entirely different matter.

Although UOG led 17-16 after the first quarter, Cruz was just getting warmed up. He scored 12 points each in the second and third quarters, and an incredible 24 points in the fourth quarter. Behind Cruz’s 52-point performance, MVP toppled UOG 111-62. In the first two games, Cruz has scored an unprecedented 123 points.

Helping MVP on offense, John Chaco scored 20 points and James Stake added 13.

Logan Hopkins led UOG with 13 points, while Dean Weilbacher scored 11 and Cisco Uncangco added 10.

With the win, the MVP Stars raise their record to 2-0, while the winless Tritons drop to 0-3.

The MVP Stars will take on the KFC Andersen Air Force Base Bombers (2-0) at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in a battle of the Triton League championship game participants from the spring of 2022. The Tritons face the Bombers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

All games are played at the UOG Calvo Field House.

In the nightcap, the MicroFriends got their first win in the Triton League over the Fourstarz, 93-73.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with both teams taking the lead. After the first 10 minutes, the MicroFriends led 19-17. But the Fourstarz went cold in the second quarter, scoring only 12 points, and the MicroFriends put up 22 points in the quarter to lead 41-29 at halftime.

The Fourstarz would not get any closer for the rest of the game, trailing 70-53 after the third quarter and losing the game by 20 points, 93-73.

The MicroFriends were led by Jose Ignacio with 22 points and Jimmy Auputin with 19. Dkson Attan scored 26 for the Fourstarz.

The MicroFriends are now 1-2 in the league while the Fourstarz are also 1-2.