Scott, Santos claim first bowling titles

Darrell Scott and Cameron Santos gained automatic entry to the year-end finals of the Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes competition as they conquered the lanes to claim their respective titles Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning, according to a press release.

Utilizing a combo of strikes and spares, Scott overcame a strong start from 16-year-old Evan Duenas. The teen's midgame transition left back-to-back splits, wrecking his game and opening the door to Scott.

It all boiled down to the final frame, as remnants of a previous final faced Scott with one frame to go and high counts needed to secure the title. However, a high slap to the headpin left him with a 3-6-8 leave. Needing two pins to win the match and his first title, Scott did not disappoint as he sent the ball down the path and picked the 3-6 to edge the top seed by a pin, 184-183.

In the semifinal matches, Duenas and Scott sent their respective rivals packing with a 213-165 decision between the top seed and fifth seed Charlie Catbagan; and a 225-196 clinch by the second seed against fourth seed Brandon Manibusan.

Prince of the Lanes

In the Prince of the Lanes division, second seed Cam Santos wiped out a six-pin handicap differential to earn his first title, soundly defeating top seed Corey Granillo 173+30 to 131+36. In the semifinal rounds, Granillo ousted sixth seed Gomez Martinez while Santos derailed third seed Julius Checa’s efforts 190-164.

The next tournament will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.