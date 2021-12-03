Seawolves' Flores remains humble, gives back to his island

Although a member of the Seattle Seawolves and playing at the highest level of professional rugby in the United States, Guam’s Jacob Flores remains true to his roots, visiting his island and giving back to the community.

In this latest trip, a Thanksgiving holiday journey that brought the talented rugger 5,600 miles over the Pacific to spend time with friends and family, Flores dedicated time help clean up his alma mater - F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo.

Flores, while on island, also conducted a series of rugby practices for the Hawks, and the V.S.A. Benavente Middle School Roadrunners in Dededo.

“They were really excited in regards to the idea that, that I was playing professional rugby,” Flores said. “It was just a really wonderful time with them, and got to go over some fundamental stuff, and had a little chat with them.”

Adding one more piece to his heartfelt altruism, Flores donated a signed Seawolves jersey to Guam Rugby Club board members - the group that introduced the game to the Simon Sanchez High School graduate.

“It's been about 16 years, when I started playing rugby with the Guam Rugby Club,” Flores said. “I was a sophomore in Simon Sanchez High School, and, at the time, we had no other choice but to play tackle rugby with the adults. Rugby was just starting that very same year in the high school scene. It was definitely some good times.”

For giving Flores the gift of rugby, giving them the jersey was a small token of his appreciation.

“It's obvious today, this is the sport that I love playing, you know, and it all started with them," Flores said. "It was nice to present them that gift. That's what it was. It was just a gift from me to them to express my gratitude for all these years of helping to mold me into the player that I am today.”

When Flores’ rugby journey began, he had no idea he would find his way into Major League Rugby. At that time, MLR didn’t exist, and there were very few options for furthering a rugby career. But more than a decade and a half later, and with nearly 20 Guamanians playing collegiate rugby in the States, including some in the National Interscholastic Rugby Association Division I, opportunity is plentiful, and this brings Flores joy.

“The future is bright for our island, regarding the growth of rugby,” Flores said. “It's super awesome.

“It's just amazing to see how much rugby has grown locally here on Guam,” added Flores. “And, regarding GRC, I've always stayed loyal to them. You know, they took me in."