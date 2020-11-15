Seventeen-year-old Sebastian Castro was looking forward to competing in the Olympics this summer after representing Guam in the Pacific Games in 2019, but after reevaluating his current situation he has decided against making it his goal.

Castro’s father is a doctor on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which has had a direct impact on Sebastian Castro’s swimming career.

“My father treats a lot of patients to include the immunocompromised and the elderly," Sebastian Castro said. "He had to get tested a handful of times due to exposures and thankfully he has been negative each time. I do not want to add to that by bringing it home or even inadvertently spreading it to my teammates and coaches.”

Although Castro has not been able to train in the pool with his teammates on the Manhoben Swim Club, he is continuing to put the work in by training at home.

“Though I am not able to get into the water, I have a yoga mat, a pullup bar and dumbbells,” he said. “I think the biggest takeaway is to be thankful for the resources we have and make use of them to our greatest ability.”

On top of training, Castro is still in school at Harvest Christian Academy, but is taking extra classes, reading books, and practicing musical instruments, which include the piano and the oboe.

“I’ve been productive and think my work ethic is a testament to the discipline I’ve learned as a swimmer,” he said.

Athletes around the world have been training for years in preparation for the Olympic Games and will now have to wait until next summer to compete on the biggest stage. For Castro however, the next opportunity to represent Guam in the Olympics may be Paris 2024.

“Though I am making the most of the circumstances, I am not trying to compete in the Olympics next year," Castro said. "My training at home has been maintaining my strength but in no way is it the same as swimming in the pool twice a day.”

"He does have another shot in 2024," said Don San Agustin, the head coach of the Guam Swimming Federation. "With his mindset and discipline, expect him to represent Guam. He represented Guam in Samoa and did overwhelmingly well.

"He is prime for another international competition."

Before the pandemic, Castro was training approximately 10 times a week.

“I was improving rapidly, but now I am not even able to get in the water.”

For the duration of the pandemic, Castro has made the decision to train at home due to the unique situation he is in with his father being an at-risk individual. His love for the sport is still strong, however. Castro hopes to maintain his strength in hopes of returning to practice, regardless of when that is.

“I still have goal times posted on my wall, but it’s not certain when I’ll have the chance to achieve them in a meet,” he said.

“My long-term goal is to represent Guam again, perhaps in the Micro Games, Pacific Games, or even the Olympics. I’ll be going to college next year, so intercollegiate swimming is a possibility. And, even if I don’t do that, I know I will be swimming on some level in college.”