On their way to the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys soccer team’s second win of the season, three seniors scored one goal apiece and two class-of-22 goalkeepers held the George Washington High School Geckos scoreless.

With the win, a Friday night Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association showdown at GW’s pitch in Mangilao, the Sharks defeated the Geckos 3-nil.

With the win, the Sharks improved to 2-1-1.

The Geckos, still searching for their first win, fell to 0-3.

With Sharks goalkeeper Ranti Sy providing backstop-like stopping power, saving all shots on goal, Sanchez’s offense went to work.

In the 11th minute, after a shot on goal was deflected in front of George Washington’s box, Sharks striker Shane Becker took advantage of a wide open net. After GW’s goalkeeper Anthony Charfauros saved a shot, he left the pocket and Becker headed a soft, blooping shot past the goal line.

“I looked up and I didn't see the goalie,” Becker said. “I’m like, ‘Where's the goalie?’ And then I saw the ball going, I'm like, ‘That's what I needed right there.’”

Becker shared with The Guam Daily Post that the goal was his first of the season, the fourth of his high school career.

“That's the first of who knows how many more goals I will be able to scored this season,” Becker said. “I'm going to keep working hard, and hopefully I can score more."

Around the 27th minute, a George Washington forward found himself with possession of the ball and between two defenders and Sy. As Sy dove to make a stop, the players collided and the shot sailed wide. Slowly, Sy returned to his feet, not because he was in pain, but one of his contact lenses popped out on to the turf.

Unable to see out of one eye, the farsighted Sy’s stint in goal came to an end. During halftime, five of the Sharks’ student-managers searched for the lens, but never found the 1/2-inch wide piece of clear plastic.

Sy said that he could have remained in goal but didn’t want to risk it. He also knew that Charles Almonte was more than capable of picking up where he left off. And Almonte was up to the challenge.

“When one of your players goes out and you have to come in and cover for them, you have to exceed the expectations that your coach sets sets up,” Almonte said. “I'm happy that we were able to get a good win today and good, clean sheet.”

Before Sy returned to the sideline, he shared his insights on the game with his replacement. Almonte, who played the remainder of the game, held the Geckos scoreless.

As play continued, five minutes later, the Sharks scored their second goal - an improbable header from Sonny Toble. As Becker launched an offering from the corner, Toble elevated and shut his eyes.

“I just saw the ball going over my head. And right when I saw it, I closed my eyes and just tried to hit it my best,” said Toble, whose score was his first of the season. “That was my first time hitting the ball on my head.”

While the Sharks controlled possession for most of the first half and the game, all of their scoring chances were denied. Unable to score past Sy or Almonte, the Geckos trailed 2-0 at the half.

As play resumed and after a scoreless 17 minutes, the Sharks added their third goal - an uncontested shot from Marvin Ednaco. After a centering pass from KK Kaminanga passed through the Geckos’ defense, Ednaco secured the pass, lined up a shot, and tapped a goal past Charfauros.

“I was surprised because I usually see them like bunched up in a spot,” said Ednaco, explaining that the Geckos’ defense, up until that point, had denied him any free looks. “But then, when I got the ball, I only saw one guy and I was able to make a move on him and score my goal.”