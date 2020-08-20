Seve Susuico named Guam's first-ever 3X3 director

The Guam Basketball Confederation announced this week the appointment of Seve Susuico as Guam’s first-ever director of 3X3 basketball.

According to information provided in a news release, GBC has contacted the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and hopes to add 3X3 basketball to the island’s middle school and high school programs. GBC also hopes to announce 3X3 tournaments for adults and younger players wishing to return to competition before the end of the year.

“My experience with 3X3 basketball has been a fruitful one,” Susuico said. “From my first 3X3 event in 2012 in Athens, Greece, to winning the first-ever gold medal for 3X3 in the Pacific Games last year in Samoa, I have seen the progression of the sport and feel that Guam is yet to reach our full potential.”

Susuico is Guam’s most-decorated 3X3 player in Guam today, said GBC President EJ Calvo.

“We will share his experience and passion for the sport with young players, and help drive our plans for the 3X3 game forward,” he added.

The 3X3 game is important for the GBC in that it will give our players more opportunities to compete internationally, Susuico said.

“3X3 is extremely fast-paced and exciting, and we feel we have the skills to compete with the world’s best,” he added.