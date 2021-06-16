Sharks' Alvarez commits to American International College

Guam's rugby ranks at the collegiate level continues to grow with the latest addition of Joanna Alvarez, a 2021 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School, who recently committed to American International College.

The Shark joins her teammate Shiela Sarmiento, a 2021 graduate, and Keiani Pangelinan, a 2020 graduate of St. Paul, who played for Okkodo, on the growing Guam roster.

Alvarez, who started out playing rugby in sixth grade for F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, is planning to study psychology at the Massachusetts school. The Yellow Jackets are a Division I program.

Alvarez, a starter in the Sharks program, is known for her versatility on the pitch. Her uncanny knack for playing all positions and filling in where her team needs her will help her at the next level.

But, for Alvarez, her passion for rugby comes from embracing “the bond that grows into family, the amount of commitment it takes to succeed.”

Alvarez is the fifth Simon Sanchez rugby player this year to commit to a collegiate rugby program in order to pursue higher education.