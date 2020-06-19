As a three-year captain of the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks track and field team, Clent Mortes inspired his teammates, and never disappointed his coaches.

For an honor student-athlete who prided himself on leading by example and pleasing his mentors, the standout thrower’s senior year had not shown him the same respect. With a formal commencement ceremony replaced by a drive-by graduation, and fourth quarter sports canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mortes’ senior year was supposed to be a platform for improving on his 2019 personal records in shot put and discus.

“I just hate disappointing people,” Mortes said. “I believe in the code that, your lack of dedication insults people who believe in you. You should put in your heart and you put in your dedication in the things you do.”

When Mortes was a freshman, Sanchez track and field head coach Frank Tagalin noticed something special in him and made him captain of the throwing team. Even at 5-foot-6, his understanding of the sport was something his coach had seldom seen during his 21-year career.

“The throwers gravitate toward him,” Tagalin said. “Every time I say, ‘this is how it is going to be done,’ everybody looks at him.”

“‘OK, can you show us?’” Tagalin recalled countless students asking their captain.

“‘All right, Clent, come up and throw and show them how to do this,’” Tagalin would instruct Mortes. “He’s got natural athletic ability. … I would explain the movement to him, once, and he’s able to get it after one or two tries.”

With discus, javelin and shot put favoring the taller, lankier athletes, able to tap into their height and record longer throws, Mortes’ raw ability and natural talent was unique.

“When you see him in the lineup with all of the throwers from the other schools, he’s the shortest kid,” Tagalin said. …

“He holds his own in track meets against all these bigger throwers from all the schools. They’re physically bigger, but he’s technically sound. It just goes to prove that size really doesn’t matter.”

During the pandemic, with rumors of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association contemplating competition as the island approaches Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, Mortes has remained in game shape. Nearly every day, he, along with Chris Pamplona and Vincent Santiago, has been lifting weights, running sprints and working on cardio.

‘I believe in my training, and I surrounded myself with people who motivate me, year-round,” said Mortes, adding, “I think I was ready to set new records. …

“I was looking forward to making my name out there.”

With a glimmer of hope inspired by a relatively low number of reported COVID-19 cases, Mortes is waiting for good news.

“I hope that there’s an open meet in the future that we can all compete in one day and eventually have a little bit of what our senior year could have offered,” he said.

In 2019, after a strong season, Tagalin told his team that 2020 was going to be their year.

“I painted a picture for them ever since last year,” Tagalin said. “‘Hey, guys, hang in there because you know what, you guys came in second, third place the past three years. You know what, everybody who’s beaten you so far has all graduated.’ …

“‘For the most part, you guys are the ones that should be coming on strong next year.’”

For Mortes, being a student-athlete at Sanchez had never been easy. With the school's dilapidated facilities and tattered equipment, his journey to the top has been a testament to strong character and the ability to transcend the environment."

“The biggest thing I am going to miss is being around the environment,” Mortes said. “Just like any other athlete, it takes a lot of practice and it takes a lot of motivation.

“When you get out there, on the field, it’s not like you have a ring, a discus ring, or a shot put ring to throw on. We go out on the solid rock and just throw out to the grass. When we run sprints, we just run out in the parking lot. So, it’s kind of hard, but with the right coaches and the right motivation, we can get where we want to be. …

“We’ve become accustomed to it, so, we just adapted to our surroundings.”

Apart from setting PRs and competing, track and field has played a major role in Mortes’ life and he owes a lot to the sport and his coaches.

“Honestly, it’s been a really big part” of who he is, Mortes said. … "Coach Frank always made us head in the right direction,” adding that athletics has kept him focused.

“There really is no free time,” he said. “After school, you just have to go do your thing at practice. After practice, you have to recover and do your work for school. And, the cycle repeats over and over again.”

At the end of each season, after the last hurdle had been jumped, the final bar cleared and the last lap recorded, the Sharks would gather at the All-Island Meet and the seniors would say their goodbyes.

When Mortes was a freshman, a senior picked him out of the 60-member team and praised the young Shark.

“I remember, my freshman year, a senior named Kyle Navarrete - he called me out from the pack - told me that he believed in me,” recalled Mortes. “So, I really looked up to him.”

Not only was the moment profound, for over three years, he dearly held onto the words and hoped to have the same effect.

“I guess I won’t be able to get to say my All-Island senior speech,” said a disappointed Mortes, adding that he would like to share his mantra with the younger athletes.

“I’d like to tell them, ‘always remember your why. Never forget why you started,’” he said. “I know that it sounds cliche, but cliches are cliches for a reason.”

With a diploma in hand, which he received June 9, Mortes is looking forward to studying exercise science at the University of Guam and becoming a personal trainer.

Tagalin feels that Mortes will be successful at whatever he does, and the coach said he will miss one of the most coachable athletes he has ever known.

“He’s just one of these kids that you tell, ‘you’ve got to do this, this and this, in this order,’ and he’ll do it,” Tagalin said. “He does it without any complaint. … He is also a leader. He is a natural leader on the team.

“He’s a great kid to coach, and he’s going to be successful in life.”