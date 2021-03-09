For Simon Sanchez High School’s Tyler Daga, the next big step in his athletic career is just months away.

The senior recently committed to the American International College Yellowjackets – a Division I rugby program in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Shark joins fellow teammate Kekoa Tenorio-Toves as well as St. Paul 2020 graduate Keiani Pangelinan – both of whom are part of a growing group of island athletes playing collegiate sports in the U.S. mainland.

The AIC men’s rugby team is one of the top teams in the East Coast. In 2016, they secured their third consecutive East Coast Rugby Conference (ECRC) championship. Since then, they have consistently placed in the top of their conference until COVID-19 canceled sports across the nation.

Daga, who posts a 3.3 GPA, is looking to study Criminal Justice/Law while competing for AIC. With the pandemic severely limiting competition across the region and the island, Daga has worked on his strength and condition, hitting the weights and improving his agility to play sevens, instead of the 15s played on island.

In 2020 and 2108, Daga was part of the Sharks’ run at the high school championships. Despite falling short, Daga earned his stripes on the field, gaining more knowledge and insight into the sport with each competition.

While playing 7s may pose a challenge, Daga is looking forward to the adjustments he will make to his game.

For now, Daga is enjoying the ride, pushing other island athletes to reach for their dreams.

“It is not about how hard you hit, it is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward,” he said.