In the U15 Girls’ Basketball Tournament sponsored by Paradise Fitness, the Sharks continued their unbeaten streak, defeating the Crusaders 26-17 Wednesday evening at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The Sharks got the scoring started, picking off the Crusader passes as Brittney Gatmay and Cheyanna Movida racked up easy points to take a 12-4 lead. In the second half, however, the Crusaders’ Jasmine Opelin found her range to drop seven points to get within range. But, the Sharks were just two much as four Sharks put up points for the 26-17 win.

Hope Kanemoto led the Sharks with 8 points, while Movida and Gatmay chipped in seven apiece.

Opelin led the Crusaders with seven in the loss.

In the late game, Elite picked up its first victory, grinding out a 16-12 win over Team OG. It was a game that took teamwork to make it happen as three players from Elite –– Madison Atoigue, Kennedy Paulino and Zaraya Veamon— dropped four points apiece in the win.

Poor free throw shooting didn’t help Team OG as they went 1-of-9 from the stripe. Kaya Sanchez and Makaelah Santos led OG with seven points apiece in the loss.

Playoffs start on Aug. 1 with the Dededo Yellow Jackets Black and Sharks awaiting the winners of the bottom bracket.

Crusaders will face up against DYJ Gold at 6 p.m., while OG will square up against Elite at 7 p.m. Championship game will be played right after Wednesday’s semifinals at UOG.