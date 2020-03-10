Two first-half tries and a fierce defense helped the underdog Simon Sanchez Sharks stave off the second-seeded Okkodo High Bulldogs 10-3 in Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA Rugby Football League action. The Sharks will now move on to face the undefeated Father Duenas Friars in the championship game Saturday at Guam High School.

Midway though the first half, the Sharks got into excellent field position from a great kick down the left side of the field for a line-out at the 10 meter line. The Sharks’ Sedyn Raye Bell got the ball, followed his forwards and they moved as one as they pushed for two meters into the try zone to make the score 5-nil.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game because we lost to them (Bulldogs) the first time we played them this season,” Bell said. “Back then, we didn’t have chemistry. I am just glad this try helped us get the 'W.' This is the first time I will ever go to a championship game, and I am really excited.”

Following a kickoff to the Sharks, the Bulldogs got possession and Blayde Blas kicked a field goal to make the score 5-3.

With about six minutes remaining, the Sharks were at the doorstep to score their second try of the game. The team lost control of the ball inches before they crossed the try line, however, turning the ball over to Okkodo.

Moments later, with about two minutes remaining in the half, the Sharks moved the ball down the field to about five meters from the try zone. Sharks’ Petey Benito powered his way past four Bulldog defenders into the try zone to make the game 10-3.

“I had my boys with me … we tried to get as close to the line as we can,” Benito said. “We did our job as a team and got the try. This is my last year with the team ... It will be my first championship game, it really feels great.”

Late in the second half, the Bulldogs controlled the ball deep inside Sharks territory and had two scoring opportunities - but on both chances, the Sharks defense created turnovers and left the Bulldogs try-less for the game.

“I got to give credit to Okkodo because they are a tough team,” Sharks offensive coach Chris Sgro said. “We lost our first game of the season to them, so our boys wanted to avenge that loss. Okkodo kept it tight and it was a tough game down to the very end. The boys are ecstatic with this win because it’s not very often that Sanchez participates in a championship game.”

The Sharks now have one week to prepare for the Friars. In the consolation game, the Bulldogs will face the George Washington Geckos for third place.