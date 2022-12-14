The Simon Sanchez High School Sharks are heading to the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls basketball championship game after defeating the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 47-41 in the semifinals Monday night at Sanchez in Yigo.

Sharks seniors Ronafe Ollet and Zyla Soriano were key players against a scrappy Okkodo squad.

Ollet had 8 points and five steals, Soriano drained three 3-pointers for 9 points to help the Sharks advance to the championship game Thursday night against the top-seeded John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. The third-place game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7:30 p.m., both at Okkodo.

The undefeated Islanders defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 56-27 on their home court. Laila Smartt led the Islanders with 12 points to set up another appointment with the Sharks.

“Of course we are going to be nervous, but we have to keep our energy and effort contained,” Ollet said. “Whoever wants it more will come out on top.”

MVP Ollet

ISA MVP Ollet was aggressive to start the contest, scoring 6 points in the opening quarter to help the Sharks establish an 11-10 lead.

Soriano followed with a 3-pointer to help the Sharks take a 17-12 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Okkodo’s Vaysia Blas hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter. Sanchez countered with steals from Ollet and Celine Angeles, which led to points in the paint for Kayna Kanemoto. Soriano ended the quarter with another 3-pointer, putting Sanchez up 28-21 by halftime.

Okkodo started the second half on a 5-0 run, anchored by a 3-point play from Hanna Meinik. The Bulldogs started the half with the full-court press to put pressure on the Sanchez guards as momentum started to shift in Okkodo’s favor.

Okkodo’s Jasmine Samson hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 32-30 lead, their first lead since the opening quarter.

Sanchez reclaimed the lead with Ronnie Cruz and Angeles scoring. Angeles was key in the third quarter, scoring all 7 of her points in the paint to help Sanchez go ahead 42-36.

“We got a little frustrated, but we needed to forget about our mistakes and keep moving forward,” Ollet said.

Both teams struggled in the final period as Sanchez nursed a 44-39 lead with 3:11 left in regulation.

Soriano nailed a crucial 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining, giving the Sharks some breathing room as they held on to win, 47-41.

Ollet and the Sharks are ready to take on the Islanders.

“We believe in each other and we now have confidence heading into the (championship) game,” she said.