In the second day of competition, the rust was finally starting to wear off as eight of the island's high school teams duked it out this past weekend in the GSPN Preseason Basketball Tourney at the Father Duenas Jungle in Mangilao.

Co-sponsored by the Guam Army National Guard, the tournament, a prelude to the upcoming season, is a great way to get into competition mode - allowing teams to gel and improve their chemistry, defensively and offensively.

In the third game of the day, the Simon Sanchez Sharks easily dispatched the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles. Despite not practicing till this week and some Interscholastic Sports Association teams still awaiting final cuts, the Sharks looked solid behind the leadership of Jerfick Anou and Aiden Bombon. Jeff Gozum in the middle provided the needed muscle against Harvest big man, Wes Keith, who was monstrous on the boards and the inside.

While the game was tight in the first quarter, the Sharks smelled blood, harassing the Harvest guards the length of the floor to pull out to a double-digit lead midway through the second.

From there, the Sharks rode the wave, cruising to a 62-34 victory behind 10-points apeice from Bombon and Ralf Macaldo. Keith was the high man for the Eagles, dropping 14 in the loss.

FD 53, ND 52 OT

It was a tight game between the two Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam teams, with Notre Dame playing huge to keep the defending champs on their toes. Tied at 49 apeice, the Royals forced the OT showdown. In OT with Notre Dame up by 1, 0.7 seconds on the clock and the Friars on the free throw line, Friar freshman standout Noah Tenorio Hernandez tipped the errant shot for the 53-52 win, triggering a celebration by the Friars int he stands. Jaden Santos and Kaine Santos tag-teamed for 26 of the Friars' total points. Guard Tyler Concepcion was the leading scorer, dropping 28 for the Royals in the loss.

Okkodo 43, St. John’s 38

The Okkodo High School Bulldogs struggled to hit a rhythm and the St. John's School Knights cruised to a 16-point lead heading into the final stanza. However, a huge push on the defensive end by the Bulldogs ignited a 22-4 run that allowed the Bulldogs to earn their first win of the tournament. Elpizo Orichiro and Khylle Varela led the way with eight points apiece. Big man Wen from St. John's was the leading scorer, dropping 17 in the loss.

JFK 65, GW 33

In the final game of the night, the John F. Kennedy Islanders overcame a slow first half to blow a nine-point game wide open, powering past the George Washington Geckos for a 30-point win. Senior duo Karl Vinca and Kirston Guzman powered the Islander offense with 19 and 18, respectively.

Saturday scores

• Guam High 25, St. John’s 21

• JFK 76, Harvest 34

• FD 55, Okkodo 54

• St. Paul 82, GW 42

Tournament action continues today with the unbeaten St. Paul Warriors taking on the Eagles, while the Islanders and Sharks battle it out at 7 p.m. Games will be at the FD Jungle. Admission is free for students and $3 for adults.