Sharks' KK Kaminanga commits to D1 American International College

KK Kaminanga, a 2022 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School, committed to American International College (AIC) and will be a member of their Men’s USA Rugby Division 1 Program.

Already in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he is majoring in business, Kaminanga is training with his new teammates and attending school. He joins a growing group of Guam rugby athletes playing for AIC.

Kaminanga was a regular starter for the Sharks, playing the positions of flyhalf, fullback, and wing. During his high school career, Kaminanga had been, arguably, the shiftiest player in the league, and one of the best open-field runners.

Kaminanga is the sixth Simon Sanchez rugby player over the last two years to commit to a collegiate rugby program while pursuing higher education.

“My favorite thing about rugby is that it has taught me so much about life, responsibility and leadership," Kaminanga said. "It helped me find who I am and it brought many wonderful people into my life. The sport has done so much for me, and I am trying to give back and make it a better place for everyone who plays. Shout out to my family, coaches and friends.”