In a jam-packed Saturday filled with high school rugby action, Week 3 of the Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA Rugby League was officially logged into the books.

In the last game of the day at the George Washington High School football field, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks (3-1) boys rugby team moved up in the rankings as they blanked the GW Geckos (1-3) 17-0 to take sole position of third place.

The Sharks’ Gavin Bejerana, who scored the final try of the game with less than five minutes remaining, said the team had really been preparing for this game against the defending champs. The Sharks had no plans to underestimate the Geckos.

“We were hoping that this game would show us where we stood with the other teams,” said Bejerana. “We are getting closer (in the schedule) to play the bigger teams. We came into this game with a big heart and hoping to win.”

In the coming weeks, the Sharks will face the Father Duenas Friars (3-0). The Sharks lone loss came during the first week against the Okkodo Bulldogs (3-0).

In the battle between GW and Sanchez, the Sharks struck first about 10 minutes into the game. Sanchez got control of the ball in Gecko territory at the 22-meter line. The Sharks kicked the ball out at the 5-meter line. Following a line out, the Sharks’ Ozzie Aguon went to the left side and plowed through a sea of humanity to make the game 5-nil.

With six minutes remaining in the first half, Sanchez scored again this time after they won a scrum about 19 meters from the Geckos try-zone. The Sharks worked the ball to the left side, pitching it to Jayton Penaflor who then surged and leaped to beat a Gecko defender. Sharks’ KK Kaminanga booted in the conversion to make the score 12-nil.

“After Ozzie (Aguon) scored, I felt maybe we can win this game,” Penaflor said. “The Geckos are hard workers, but I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. I didn’t want to mess it up for the team, so I made sure I caught the ball and score for the team. One of the GW players tried to chop me, but I leaped and before I knew it, I was in the try zone.”

Despite holding a 12-0 lead at the half, the Sharks remained focused, giving credit to the tenacity of the Geckos.

“We kept telling each other that the score is 0-0. GW has what it takes and both of our teams have a lot of heart,” Penaflor said. “None of us were going to let the game go easily. No one wanted to lose this game.”

The second half became a physical defensive battle. The Geckos pushed and had a few opportunities inside the Sharks territory, but turnovers got the best of GW on this day.

“The second half was really a different game,” said Bejerana. “We just needed to play the same way we did in the first.”

In the remaining five minutes, the Sharks got control of the ball following scrum on the 20-meter line. Bejerana was lined up on the far left side and got a pass and took it in from the 10.

“I noticed that the GW team was bunching up on the right,” said Bejerana. “I let the scrum half calling the play know about it and the left side.

“I got the ball and thankfully, they didn’t catch me,” he said. “You can never take GW lightly, because who knows, we might meet them in the playoffs and it could be a whole different game.”

Despite winning the first game of the season, GW had a rough week, slipping into sixth place after losing to FD earlier in the week and picking up their third straight loss of the season. So far this season, the Geckos have been outscored 63-10.

In the earlier boys games, Okkodo High School Bulldogs improved their record to 3-0 by beating the Southern High Dolphins (1-2) 12-6.

In a week where it was uncertain that the Tiyan Titans (1-2) boys squad would be able to field a team, they played with guts to beat the feisty Guam High Panthers (0-4) 17-12.