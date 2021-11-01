Heading into Saturday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association football game between the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks and the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, both teams were winless and neither team had scored a single point.

But with two rushing touchdowns from Adin Lumba and one more from Jonathon Sablan, the Sharks not only got their first points and win, a 22-0 shutout, but it was their first complete game of the season.

In Week 1, without enough players to field a competitive team, the Sharks forfeited to the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. The following week, at halftime, after trailing 25-0 to the five-time runner-up George Washington High School Geckos, the silver-and-black threw in the proverbial towel.

But in Week 3, with quarterback Jayden Sablan facilitating his team’s offense, and Lumba and Jonathan Sablan each rushing for close to 150 yards, Sanchez ran rampant over the Bulldogs.

“It feels great to come back from a loss last game, but two years with no football, it's good to come back with the W,” said Lumba, recalling the cancellation of the 2020 season due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Lumba, on his offense’s first play from scrimmage, pounded through a gaping hole for a 60-yard gain.

“I just read my blockers and cut the hole,” Lumba said.

After the first quarter, featuring a series of turnovers where the two teams traded fumbles, the second frame belonged to Jonathan Sablan, who broke off back-to-back long-yardage runs. His first big dash, a 50-yard sprint into Bulldogs territory, followed by a 38-yard ground-gaining jaunt to the 1-yard line, set up Lumba’s first touchdown. After Lumba - whose No. 44 has been intimidating defensive lines and breaking through secondaries ever since he was a little kid - scored a 1-yard touchdown, the Sharks led 6-0. Gavin Jatmay, with a 2-point conversion, capped the drive.

Lumba thanked Jonathan Sablan for setting up the touchdown.

With Sanchez’s defense recording six sacks against the Bulldogs quarterback, Okkodo spent most of the first half pinned deep in its own territory.

After short-yardage touchdowns from Lumba and Jonathan Sablan, the Sharks led 22-0 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, with time winding down, the Bulldogs saw their best scoring chance disappear. After a Shark fumbled, Okkodo’s Josiah Mendiola recovered the ball and ran 65 yards into the end zone. An illegal block to the back placed the ball at the 30-yard line.

With the Sharks red zone in sight, Okkodo advanced. On third-and-long, Sanchez’s Jester Benito sacked the Bulldogs quarterback. On fourth-and-even-longer, the Bulldogs caught a pass, but were stopped short of moving the chains, a tackle from Devin Martinez ending the drive.

Geckos def. Dolphins 8-0 OT

In Saturday night's other interscholastic football game, the Geckos defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 8-0 in overtime. Jake Cruz scored on a 10-yard run and Mykai Blas scored the 2-point conversion.