The Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys basketball team claimed the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship, grinding out a 43-41 victory over the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders at JFK in Upper Tumon.

The Sharks’ Jerfick Aunu, with 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, stuffed the stat sheet.

Aunu, who willed the Sharks to victory, outscored the Islanders 6-4 in the final period.

“This win means everything to us. We worked so hard for this. We put our hearts into every play. It feels amazing to win this for our school,” Aunu said.

Heading into the final period, the Sharks and Islanders were knotted at 37. Aunu, taking matters into his own hands, gave the Sharks a 6-point lead.

Aunu, to open the final frame, drained a 3-pointer. With points in the bank, Aunu made a layup, drew a foul, and converted the free throw.

With a title in sight, the Sharks defense stymied the Islanders offense.

The Islanders were led by Karl Vinca, whose game-high 19 points, six rebounds and three steals carried JFK deep into the contest. Aiding the Islanders, Kirston Guzman finished with 8 points and 11 boards. Teammate Mark Morales also dropped in 8 points.

The Sharks’ Ralph Macaldo, who scored 8 points and pulled down seven rebounds, plugged up the paint with staunch defense.

“We played better defense against them tonight,” said Macaldo, recalling a previous meeting. “We watched their bigs on the bottom and made adjustments.”

Sharks head coach Arvin Domingo, applauding his team’s effort, was pleased with the strong performance, more skilled than when the two teams met during the regular season.

“We missed 21 free throws and shot poorly against them in our first regular season game,” he said. “I knew we could remedy that if we could contain their two-headed monsters, Karl and Kirston.”

“We did just that and, thankfully, came out with the win,” he added.

The Sharks defense, led by Mark Becbec, forced nine steals.

With the championship victory, the Sharks have earned a spot in the National Championship Game, where they will play the St. Paul Christian School Warriors for the Guam Basketball Confederation All-Island title.

The GBC title game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“St. Paul is a great team,” Aunu said. “We’ll have to bring our best against them and just play with our heart.”