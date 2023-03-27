Underneath the relatively cool veil of darkness, Guam Running Club hosted the 50th Guam Marathon and Ekiden Relay. With a 4 a.m. start time, in front of the Paseo Baseball Stadium, in Hagåtña, 24 men and women soloists, and nine relay teams participated in the half-century-old event.

Isaiah Santos, 45, who competed in the men’s division, was the overall winner, finishing in 3 hours, 16 minutes, 4 seconds. Sharon Hawley, 36, representing the women and becoming a back-to-back champion, completed the race in 3:33:15.

For soloists and relay teams alike, the race started at Paseo, headed southwest onto Marine Corps Drive, turned right toward the Port Authority of Guam, turned around and headed back to Route 1, carried on toward Naval Base Guam, back through Cabras, left onto Marine Drive, then, after a loop around Paseo, back toward the start/finish line.

In the distance, as the sun began peeking over the hills, only the fastest runners were able to finish the race before weather conditions became too fierce. As Santos approached the finish line, he raised his arms in victory.

“It was very difficult. It was a hard race. I praise God, though, that he gave me the strength to finish strong,” Santos said.

Before the race, Santos had two goals: finish sub-3 1/2 hours and finish the race.

“I'm very happy with the time,” he said.

Although he ran the majority of the race in darkness, a strong head wind, near Cabras, presented his greatest challenge.

“The wind coming back to Marine Corps Drive from the power plant area was getting really strong,” he said. “It drained a lot of energy going back that way.”

With about 6 miles to go and the head wind doing its best to prevent runners from pushing through, Santos dug in and embraced the challenge.

“I'd just tell myself just try to maintain the same intensity,” Santos shared about what was going through his mind. “It might be a little bit slower than I'd like, but as long as I keep the intensity about the same, it'll be good.”

With 1 mile remaining and Chris Rasmussen, the men’s division and overall second-place finisher, closing the gap, Santos struggled through the final push.

“I could start seeing Chris in the background and my legs were cramping,” Santos said. “I thought I was going to stop and walk the rest of the last couple of miles, but I was able to push through. Praise the Lord! Mentally, I started thinking, 'One step at a time.'”

A repeat champion

For Hawley, a mother of five and one of the island’s most celebrated and most recognized long-distance runners, the 2023 race was more challenging than the 2022 edition. Although the course was different, her training leading into last year’s event was stronger. In March, with a trio of 5Ks, Hawley’s training was geared toward the shorter distances, not the grueling 26.2-miler she had just conquered.

She said that winning the race for a second straight year reminded her to “keep going” and to “keep training.”

“We all get our lulls, and I feel like I've been in a lull,” she said, adding that she needs to “get out of this funk.”

“I want to, like, jump-start,” she said. “My goal is to do the (50K Ultra Marathon) next month because that was a blast.”

Hawley has won Guam’s major races, and, in 2021, even posted a personal best 3:08:41 at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. She said that training for these races can be rather lonely, but winning them and posting amazing times reaffirms her dedication to the sport.

“I'm actually happy because – I hate to admit it – I haven't been training,” Hawley said. “I’ve been focused on the littler races.”

Hawley said that she had never done so many little races, adding she longed for camaraderie and community experience in the social races.

“It’s honestly boring when you're out there training. You run by yourself,” she said. “But when you come to win these races, it brings back why we run.”

Hawley, like Santos, needed to conquer the wind.

“I swear, when you get to that port and the wind blows one way, you're just up against this front,” she said. She also said that talking with Rasmussen helped pass the time and take her mind away from the brutal conditions. “We chatted the whole entire way.”

Hawley said that the Guam Marathon served as training for the upcoming Palau Marathon, which will take place in June. Although her time was 15 minutes slower than last year, she graded herself an A.

“Honestly, as long as you try your hardest, I mean, it's all you’ve got,” she said. “You can't fault yourself for being out here and being active.”

Team JFK wins Ekiden Relay

For the nine teams competing in the Ekiden Relay, five-member cohorts shared the mileage. But for team JFK, which only had four members, an 11-mile load fell on Hugh Kent’s shoulders.

“Initially, we were supposed to have five people. One of the members couldn't make it so I took over,” said Kent, a junior at John F. Kennedy High School.

Kent, a middle-distance runner at JFK and three-time cross-country All-Island champion, had never raced anything longer than a 10K, but knows the team performed well. Joining Kent in victory, Stephen Medrano, Kaito Sakaguchi and Evan Tydingco each emerged as champions.

“Based on our pace (2:48:54) and how we're all tired, I’m sure we did well,” Kent said.

Kent said that a perfect combination of speed, endurance and pacing secured the win. Although they had the winning recipe, they entered the race without knowing the exact formula. A dash, pinch, or pound of each, they didn't know, but nonetheless cooked up a sweet, convincing victory.

“I haven't trained much for it. I didn't know what I was going into so I just had to go along with what I felt like and hoping to save energy for not collapsing,” Kent said.