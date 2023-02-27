On Saturday and in the second straight game of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, the Bank of Guam men’s national basketball team walked out of the UG Arena with a big victory.

In a game where nearly everyone on team Guam received playing time, including the young guns, Guam defeated Malaysia 75-64.

Malaysia led by a point at halftime, but a strong third quarter from team Guam, especially from 3-point land, proved enough to pull the islanders through to the end. Shooting lights out from range, Earnest Ross Jr. drained a pair of treys, while Tomas Calvo, Reo Aiken and Jericho Cruz each nailed one from deep.

Leading Guam on both ends of the floor, Ross finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. After a huge double-double in the tournament opener, teammate Jonathan Galloway continued his dominant play, dropping in 14 points and hauling in eight boards.

With an efficient night from Calvo, in less than 16 minutes, the 22-year-old scored 11 points, including making 3 of 4 baskets from beyond the arc.

Rounding out Guam’s contribution on offense, Cruz and Ben Borja II each scored 8 points. Mark Johnson Jr., who crashed the boards for seven rebounds, scored 6 points. Aiken and Joe Blas Jr. each contributed with 3 points.