When Emma Mae Sheedy ran track and cross-country for the Guam High School Panthers, she was nearly untouchable. Blazing speed and sheer determination made her one of the top athletes to graduate from the Agana Heights institution.

In 2018, after her senior year, Sheedy left the island for St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, New York, where she is a member of the NCAA Division II Spartans cross-country and track and field teams.

Joe Taitano, Sheedy’s high school coach, had trained her to be the best, but the transition from island athletics to a collegiate powerhouse wasn’t easy. Plagued with injury, fatigue, and adjusting to the frigid northeastern winter, were eye-opening experiences.

“My start of college, in athletics, has been different,” said Sheedy, who left Guam with Panthers track records in the 4x400-meter relay, 800-meter, and 1,500-meter, and the All-Island cross-country title.

On Guam, the short four-quarter athletic system favored the 2018 Miss Guam Earth beauty pageant winner, but the year-round punishment her body received forced her to the sidelines. In 2019, a stress fracture caused her to miss most of the fall cross-country season, and indoor track and field.

“I just want to emphasize - again - how important it is to rest and not overtrain,” said Sheedy, who returned to Guam in March after the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I didn’t figure this out until college, and it made things incredibly challenging for me,” said the 20-year-old communications major.

Leading up to her sophomore year, Sheedy slowly recovered from injury and began to think differently. Amid the barrage of encouragement and helpful tips from Taitano and the Spartans coaching staff, she began approaching her career from a new angle. Adjusting to the new mileage demand, she now focuses less on running, more on cross-training, and adding muscle - the perfect recipe, when sprinkled with a dash of rest.

Sheedy, on March 10, with a new strategy and healthy body, returned to competition in Miramar, Florida, for a sixth-place finish. Hungry for more helpings of the spring outdoor track season, the virus hit, and she boarded a flight back home.

On Guam, Sheedy has been enjoying spending time with family and getting back to her island roots.

“Guam will always be home,” Sheedy said. “It’s where I grew up, and where my family and friends are, so many familiar faces, and everyone is so nice.”

Sheedy, bitten and infected by the running bug at 7 years old, other than her recent injury, has never slowed down. For her, running isn’t just a sport. It’s her life.

“It has become a huge part of me,” she said. … Running … helps me with my mental health, focus, motivation in school, and so much more.

“The way I feel, when I run, cannot be mimicked in any other way.”

Sheedy, throughout her career, has received much help and encouragement, and said her parents and coach Taitano are her sources of motivation and inspiration.

“I’d like to thank my parents (Jason and Denise) for always pushing me to do better, especially when I was injured,” she said.

With no way of knowing what the return to sport is going to look like in the fall, Emma Mae Sheedy is hoping to leave for New York to start her junior year in August. With more to prove to herself, her coaches and the island, she can’t wait to make a name for herself in East Coast Conference athletics.

“I’m excited to getting back in the groove,” she said.