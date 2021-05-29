Shepherd named league MVP

Coaches in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls Volleyball League met last week to recap their season and select the All-Island athletes.

While it was a short season, it was not lacking in talent, with the private schools putting on a volleyball showcase of young stars.

St. John's Tylee Shepherd rose above the competition and coaches noticed, naming the senior the 2021 MVP.

The outside hitter has been a staple in the Knights program since her freshman year, racking up varsity minutes and attention with her fierce competitiveness and high-flying skill set. However, the Knights were dealt a harsh blow when Tylee Shepherd hurt her knee in the semifinal match against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars. Without their star hitter, the Knights fell short of their championship dreams and will be playing in the consolation match against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.

With the Academy win, this will be the first IIAAG finals not to feature the Knights taking on the three-time champion Notre Dame Royals. The Cougars last won a title in 2016, prior to the Royals reign at the top.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Rabago said it was tough to see Tylee Shepherd get hurt and be unable to play.

"She’s my niece and been club ball for me since she was eighth grade," he said, adding she has been part of volleyball camps with his daughter, Notre Dame standout Minami Rabago, since they were in fourth grade. "Tylee is definitely a well-rounded player. She can play all positions and set if the team needed a setter. Her volleyball IQ is way above average and what makes her deadly is that she is physically strong. She’s even a beast in beach volleyball."

St. Paul head coach Al Garrido said, "Tylee is the type of volleyball athlete you want on the court. ...She speaks loudly with her play and sets the example with each rally she is involved in. Her leadership is evident in her team's effort."

Anybody who has watched St. John's play can see her role in their success, he said, readily sharing that the team's game plan often revolved around where Tylee Shepherd was on the court.

"It’s no coincidence that SJ started consistently making trips to the finals when Tylee entered as a freshman," he said. "Her importance to her indoor team was clear when she went down in her semifinal match against the Cougars. The Knights truly missed her all-around play."

Garrido had nothing but nice things to say about the league MVP.

"Probably my favorite thing about her is how she carries herself. You couldn't tell she was the best player on the island by how she walks or talks. She's so humble and that comes from a very good upbringing," he said, "Although she didn't get a chance this senior year for an indoor title, I look forward to watching her continue to play at the next level because I know she will represent Guam very well for years to come."

St. John's head coach Chris Shepherd has been lucky enough to coach his daughter to three runs at the championship, but admits "it's a little tough right now" to be playing without Tylee and that her high school career is over.

But, he said, he's honored and proud that Tylee had been named MVP.

Speaking as a coach, he said, her worth on the court and ability to impact the game isn't something that can be measured.

"She is an all-around great player. I don’t think I can truly measure her impact on the team," he said. "She is calming presence when things are tough, she can be counted on to carry the offense and anchor the defense."

Her focus on team makes it easy to rely on Tylee Shepherd in the clutch.

"For her, it is all about the team. She does not crave individual glory but wants team success," Chris Shepherd said. "I have been blessed to be her coach throughout middle school and high school."

As her dad, he admits to being slightly "biased – but she is a one-of-a-kind player."

Asked if Tylee Shepherd will be playing collegiate, Chris Shepherd said he was unsure. The focus right now is taking care of her injury, he reiterated.

"Whatever the future holds for her, I know she will make the best of it," he said.