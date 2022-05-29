For 22 years, Dr. Thomas Shieh has recognized the island’s best student-athletes, not just for their abilities in their chosen sports, but for excelling in the classroom and volunteering in the community.

Continuing the more-than two-decade long tradition, on Saturday, during a private photo shoot and gift giving session where each student received a brand new MacBook Air, Shieh announced the seven 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalists.

The 2022 finalists are: Makayla Atoigue, Notre Dame High School; Mark Imazu, John F. Kennedy High School; Bridgette Oh, Guam Adventist Academy; Jadyn Palomares, St. John’s School; Coleman Pool, Harvest Christian Academy; Thomas Moylan, Father Duenas Memorial School; and Emily Watson, HCA.

Along with each finalist receiving a new computer, the Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year will each be awarded $2,000. Shieh said that he will chose the winers sometime around June 6-8.

“This year, one girl and one boy will rise and they will receive each the $2,000 award,” Shieh said. “All of them got their new MacBook Air, and I am sure they are all very happy. Their parents, families, friends and their schools should be super proud.”

Shieh explained that the Shieh Awards is named after his late grandmother, and only the island’s most capable student-athletes, once nominated, can become finalists. Shieh shared that he received 14 nominations and, through a careful, painstaking process of elimination, arrived at the finalists.

“I think many of these scholar-athletes already set their sights on this award since middle school,” Shieh said. “I think it’s a program that serves as an encouragement to go beyond high school.”

Describing the 2022 finalists as the “cream of the crop,” Shieh shared that the cumbersome application process may deter some from nominating prospective student-athletes.

“I think it’s become a process of natural selection, those who know they are deserving will take the time to submit their entire package,” Shieh said.

Getting back on track

In years past, Shieh would host his award ceremony at a Tumon-based hotel, where finalists and their families would be treated to a banquet and winners would be announced. In 2021, after naming 21 finalists, Shieh arrived at the realization that the pandemic had made it too difficult, if not impossible, to reach all of the student-athletes. With sports not fully underway, especially contact sports, he canceled the 2021 Shieh Awards.

“This crazy pandemic and the mandates placed on sports, especially contact sports, placed a damper on many of last year’s student-athletes,” Shieh said. “Let’s hope that from this point on, the pandemic is over and in 2023 we will be completely back,” added Shieh, sharing that there will not host a banquet this year.

Shieh said that he hopes to be able to host a formal event in 2023, inviting all previous scholar-athletes to attend.

“No banquet still, because I remain cautious with COVID,” he said. “I don’t want our event to be a cause of being a super-spreader.”