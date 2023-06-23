Editor's note: This is the third article in a series featuring this year's eight Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year finalists.

Notre Dame High School graduate Aliana Eclavea didn’t start out as a rugby and wrestling champion. Still, through dedication, love from her family, and support from her coaches, she became one.

Some students breeze through their four years of competition, maintaining perfect marks in the classroom, making their rise to the top of sports and academia look effortless. But Eclavea's rise to the top wasn't easy. With so many people believing in her she never gave up. She never lost hope. That mindset made her an excellent pick to be a Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year finalist.

“Being selected as a finalist means a lot to me because it gives me the recognition for all the hard work I have been putting in these past four years,” Eclavea said. “It means a lot to me, win or lose.”

When Eclavea was a freshman, she dominated opponents – except for one. After losing the gold medal wrestling match to a formidable opponent, the then-ninth grader became even more dedicated to the sport, sacrificing time with friends and staying up late to finish assignments.

She said that some of her greatest achievements were going from losing a gold medal match to becoming undefeated, with no one able to score a takedown throughout the next three seasons.

“The people that never gave up on me would have to be my coaches, coach Terry (Debold) and coach Leo (Tudela), along with my parents,” Eclavea said. “They all have guided me and pushed me to be the best student and athlete that I can possibly be. They believed in me when I did not even believe in myself. And they always pushed me to continue to get to my dreams. Without their guidance, support, and help, I would not have accomplished the many things that I have.”

Looking at her career, retrospectively, sacrifice, sacrifice, and more sacrifice, helped mold her into a champion.

“These past four years, I have spent the majority of my free time on the mats trying to perfect my technique, using my breaks during school to do homework or study in order to stay on top of work, and skipped out on a lot of friend events due to sports,” said Eclavea, knowing that great achievement required even greater sacrifice.

Eclavea’s career as a student-athlete includes a junior varsity rugby title, two high school rugby championships and a pair of wrestling gold medals – all while maintaining perfect academic marks and inspiring the younger generation.

“For my academics, I was able to maintain a 4.0. GPA all throughout high school, being No. 14 in my class,” she said. “I was also able to do a handful of other activities outside of school such as being a mentor for the Roots & Wings Leadership and Resilience Program.” It's a course that teaches children the benefits of abstaining from tobacco, drugs and alcohol and counsels youngsters on suicide prevention.

“I led activities to help empower and improve the self-confidence of our youth participants,” Eclavea said. At the end of the program, campers received high-level sports education at High Point, an outreach arm of the Phoenix Wrestling Club, where Father Duenas Memorial School alumni train the campers.

With high school behind her and a bright future ahead, Eclavea will be attending the University of Guam. Her decision to remain on the island stems from practicality and altruism.

“UOG is my best option to save money so that I do not have to struggle so much later down the line,” she said. “It is also a way for me to thank my coaches by continuing to stay on the mats to help with the next four seasons.”

The Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete awards, created by Dr. Thomas Shieh and named after his late grandmother, recognize the island’s most talented student-athletes for their achievement in sports, education, and volunteer effort in the community.

Each of the eight finalists received iPads and the male and female winners will be awarded a brand new MacBook Pro and $2,000.

The 2023 finalists include Father Duenas Memorial School’s Christian Lobaton and Bas Schils, John F. Kennedy High School’s Maria Calvo and Jada Han, St. John’s School’s Jordan Baden and Jason Palomares, Southern High School's Cheyunne Ahn, and Eclavea.