Editor's note: This is the second article in a series featuring this year's eight Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalists.

A warrior on the water, triumphant in triathlon, and a champion in the classroom, Father Duenas Memorial School valedictorian Bas Schils is one of eight of the island’s best and brightest student-athletes selected as 2023 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year finalists.

“Being selected as a finalist for the Shieh Scholar Athlete Award is a true honor,” Schils said. “I admire Dr. (Thomas) Shieh for sharing his professional success with young students to stimulate them in being successful in both academics and sports.”

On his way to becoming class valedictorian, high school paddling champion, accomplished triathlete and advocate for climate change, sacrifices mounted but his commitment to excellence never waned. There were many times when he wanted to grab his surfboard and hit the break or hang out with friends, but prioritizing school and dedication to his team over play and other passions is a trait that makes Schils a top candidate for the Shieh award.

“To perform well academically and to compete at a high level in paddling, I mainly had to sacrifice time. Time with friends, time with family, and free time to unwind,” Schils said. “The (Advanced Placement) classes and special projects required long work nights, while paddling practice and triathlons demanded early wake-ups before sunrise.”

Early in his high school career, Schils discovered that the loss of personal time wasn’t a loss at all. More so, it presented him with endless possibilities and helped shape him into a young leader.

He said that he found great friendships and satisfaction in those commitments whether it be on the canoe or in the chemistry lab.

With his high school career a fresh memory, his family home adorned with medals, and those who attended and were enlightened and inspired by his commencement address, Schils will be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. Schils chose the institution for its world-class engineering program and hands-on approach.

“Besides being a top 10 engineering university, I chose the Georgia Institute of Technology for its positive student experience,” he said. “Many students, especially in engineering, complain about an imbalance between the amount of theory they learn and the practical application they are exposed to in college. At Georgia Tech, however, there exists a thriving builder culture that exposes students to a wealth of practical knowledge.”

Schils, projecting to his senior year, is eager to get his hands on tools and work on projects he has only dreamed about.

“Research projects and senior-year capstone projects are built into the curriculum,” said Schils, who will be studying electrical engineering with a focus on electrical energy systems and robotics. “The student-run maker spaces have state-of-the-art instrumentation that one can use outside of course activities. I have always been drawn to hands-on work and project-oriented learning, which lies at the core of Georgia Tech’s curriculum and academic philosophy.”

Excellent mentors

With his mother serving as associate director for the Center for Island Sustainability at the University of Guam, and a father who is the associate curator and assistant professor of marine biology at UOG, Schils’ parents are his greatest role models and have more than piqued his interest in environmental advocacy. Although the ink on his high school diploma has barely dried and the echoes from his heartfelt words have just come to rest at the Phoenix Center, Schils' list of achievements in the field of environment sustainability includes impressive achievements. He has even presented to and successfully engaged with youth as a group leader of Guardians of the Reef, a service-learning program where high school students learn about research preservation, including how to protect fragile and precious coral reef ecosystems.

Schils, in an effort to raise awareness for preserving the world’s precious, limited, shrinking resources, has also communicated the youth's most pressing environmental and social issues to the U.S. National Committee for the Ocean Decade and gathered support for the Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act and Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act among Californian and Guamanian lawmakers as part of the Youth Advisory Council. He also received a scholarship to attend the 2021 Summit for Empowerment, Action & Leadership in Hawaii, where he learned more about the threats facing the environment. He shared what he learned there in presentations before the Mo'na Manhoben Youth Summit and an educators symposium on Guam.

“My parents are the heroes that pushed me to succeed,” he said. “Every new opportunity in my path was seen as a no-brainer to them, an attitude that brought me into contact with some of the most entertaining and admirable people I’ve ever met and exposed me to new sources of knowledge.”

He said that his idols aren’t superheroes or geniuses from the movies but people he’s seen throughout his life that talk and work with great passion, adding that teachers, youth climate leaders, and grandparents at the dinner table are his true heroes.

“Whether it be a love for computers, statistics, sports science, the environment, Paralympics, or anything else, the joy they exuded when passionately talking about their interests pushed me towards new experiences and challenges in the hope of finding a similar thrill,” he said.